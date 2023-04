Anupamaa is going through the hardest turmoil of her life as Anuj Kapadia leaves her devastated after Choti Anu decides to stay with her real mom Manya, however, reports suggest that Anuj didn’t leave Anupamaa due to Choti Anu, but because he was diagnosed with a deadly disease and has only a few years left to live, so he wants Anu to live independently and hence he decided to get separated in a harsh way. And now reports suggest that Apurva Agnihotri is all set to make a comeback in the show as Dr. Advait; it was he who revived Anupamaa when she was diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Advait cured her, and today she is absolutely fit and fine. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly, Niti Taylor, Shraddha Arya and other TV actresses whose non-actor husbands have also got popular with fans [View List]

While there are claims that Apurva will make a comeback as Dr. Advait and help Anuj fight his disease and realise that Anupamaa can be his strongest strength and not his weakness, it will be Dr. Advait's character that will make Anuj and Anupamaa get back on Twitter. Apparently, Dheeraj is very much aware of the disease that Anuj is suffering from, and he has been bound by promise by Anuj to not reveal this truth in front of Anu or anybody else in the Kapadia family.

While in the current track, we see Anupamaa getting back to her dance academy and her same old Shah family, who are helping her revive. But Vanraj seems to be the same old man who is unhappy with what he has, and now he is planning all kinds of evil things to have Anupamaa in his life, and that is never going to happen for sure, just like with Maya, who is living in an illusion of having Anuj for her. It is also reported that Maya may realise Anuj is only Anupamaa's and help Anu get him back after she learns about the deadly disease he is suffering from. Well, these are just speculations, and till now, the Karts haven't yet announced anyone's comeback in the show, but Dr. Advait aka Apurva Agnihotri had hinted at his comeback while leaving the show almost a year ago. Fans cannot wait to see the magical reunion between Anuj and Anupamaa.