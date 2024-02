Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has been in the news ever since Anuj and Anupamaa got separated. They are in America and Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. He is engaged to Shruti and was about to marry her but saw Anupamaa in America. Aadhya knew Anupamaa is in America and never wanted them to meet because she did not want Anupamaa back in their life. However, now Shruti also knows that Anuj and Anupamaa still love each other and decides to get aside from their life. Aadhya does not want this to happen and slams Anupamaa. Anupamaa saved Aadhya from the goons but Aadhya asked her to leave Anuj. Also Read - Anupama spoiler: Aadhya to forcefully get Anuj and Shruti married? Is this the end of MaAn?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh keen to participate in upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Anupamaa bashed Aadhya for her behaviour and clarified before her, Anuj and Shruti that she has no interest in their life and just wants to concentrate on her career. Now, Aadhya wants Anuj and Shruti to get back together and be together. Also Read - Anupamaa: These 7 TV actresses rejected Rupali Ganguly's role in the show; here's why

Trending Now

Malti Devi to return to Anupamaa?

However, Anuj still wants Anupamaa in his life but Aadhya has different plans. Hence, she asks for help from someone who always hated Anupamaa. Yes, a popular character from the show is re-entering. As per reports, Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi is returning to the show.

Yes, Malti Devi will be back to help Aadhya to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa. Apart from Apara, Parakh Madan is entering the show. Parakh will be seen in the role of Diya in the show and will play a crucial part in supporting Anupamaa to pursue her passion for dance.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the other cast members, the show also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.