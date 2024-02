Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has had some interesting twists and turns in the story post the leap. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated now and both are in America. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and is upset ever since she has spotted Anupamaa in the USA. She wants Anuj to marry Shruti and stay away from Anupamaa. Aadhya has asked Anuj to promise her that he will never bring Anupamaa back. But Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants her back in his life. Anupamaa has also met Yashdeep in America who has started to have feelings for her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apart from Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly also had tiffs with THESE co-stars from the same show?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Amid cold war rumours between Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna; Yashdeep aka Vaqaur Shaikh drops a video with Anu; fans react

Yashdeep is the owner of the restaurant where Anupamaa works. He and his mother are connected to Anupamaa now. Recently, Yashdeep has heard of Anupamaa's story with Anuj and also spoke about his love. He revealed how he lost his love. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vs Anupamaa: Shakti Arora on losing the top spot, 'We will take the crown back soon' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

A new entry in Anupamaa?

Now, as per reports in IWM Buzz, a new star is all set to enter the show. Yes, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon costar Parakh Madan is all set to enter Anupamaa now. As per reports, she will have a cameo in the show and and might get extended depending on the success of the track.

The source told the portal, "Parakh Madan will enter Anupamaa and she is supposed to be the lost love of Yashdeep." After he entry, the story will focus a bit on Yashdeep and Simran. The track will be about their past and seeing Yashdeep getting close to Anupamaa, Simran's feelings will change again.

This new character will bring in many twists and turns for Anupamaa, Yashdeep and even Anuj. It will be interesting to see how the story will go forward.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the cast of Anupamaa, it also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.