Anupamaa aka and Anuj aka make for the most amazing on-screen jodi in Indian Television. The two have been winning the hearts of their fans as MaAn. Rupali and Gaurav's chemistry is a huge hit amongst the fans. The two are super active on social media. Rupali and Gaurav keep sharing pictures and videos for their fans. And yesterday as it's MaAn day, they treated their fans with a reel video. For the same, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna turned and from . The two on-screen lovebirds recreated one of the scenes from the iconic movie. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan photobomb Khushi Kapoor’s new photo but there’s a twist

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan writing a show for Amazon Prime India and Red Chillies Entertainment — here's what we know

Anu's is waiting by the roadside while Gaurav's Raj informs her that there's still time for the bus to leave. He has ice cream in his hand and asks her to eat something. The video of Rupali and Gaurav is so darn cute that you'd keep watching it on the loop. The two are super-adorable not just on-screen but off-screen as well. MaAn shippers are going crazy over their cuteness. Check out the adorable video here: Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more – Vote Now for Best TV Show

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Gaurav Khanna had opened up on his chemistry with Rupali on-screen. "Rupali Ganguly is a fantastic actor and she is my senior in this field and I have grown up watching her shows, her comic timing is amazing and I really love doing comedy myself, and that's how the vibe matched. And off-screen, she is funny as well, and I like people who are funny, and I think that thing is showing on-screen. Though her character is mostly emotional and feeling the burden of everything around her, off-screen, she is a fun loving person and that's what I like in a person, who enjoys the work they are doing, so on-screen and off-screen, it is really good," he told a portal.