Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert 13 September 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TOP TV show has currently taken a dark turn with Pakhi gone missing. However, things are soon going to be alright. Anu, Anuj and Vanraj along with the Shahs are worried sick about Pakhi's disappearance. Anupamaa doubts Romil and follows him. She learns about Romil being behind the ugly prank.

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu slams Romil

Anupamaa learns about Romil being behind the disappearance of Pakhi. She berates him and curses him while Romil tries to justify his motive in front of Anupamaa. Anu slams Romil for not thinking about the consequences of his actions. She calls out the teenagers and youth who in the name of pranks and social media posts do not think about the effects of their deeds. Anu brings Romil home and Adhik slaps him after Romil confesses to everything. Ankush asks Anuj to call the police but Romil pleads not to do so. Anuj loses his cool on Romil but prioritizes finding Pakhi.

Anupamaa fans hail Rupali Ganguly for her acting chops

Rupali Ganguly is one ace actress. She is brilliantly portraying the role of Anupamaa in the show. And once again the actress proved her mettle in the episode. Rupali's act as a worried mother will send a shiver down your spine. She is a phenomenal performer and her vulnerability as a mom has left fans in awe. Check out the tweets praising Rupali here:

She didn't win the BESTMAA award for no reason Because she truly deserves this merit and every day she shows us that she deserves this award?❤️‍?.

Rupali ma'am your performance was Outstanding....U r Phenomenal ??✨❤️

The difference in her voice here ?

How badly she's hurt her vocal chords??@TheRupali mam your dedication towards your work is next level but please do take good care of your health too ??

Nowadays watch #Anupamaa only for this performanc Coz Performances like that?

the way her Emotion are changed from Fierce to helplessness within blink of a moment is Outstandingly good? Dkp is blessed to Have who Is able to give b2b emotional scene wid consistent brilliance pic.twitter.com/2FgykF0IqG — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) September 13, 2023

Anupamaa fans have these complaints

Well, it will not always be hunky-dory in the TV world, especially with the TRPs. Anupamaa continues to be a TOP TV show despite everything. The TRPs are bound to fluctuate and the fans will have something they will disagree with. And they sure have their differences even now. Anupamaa fans are unhappy that Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has not much to do. The absence of MaAn scenes are also one of the complaints. However, their two major complaints are whitewashing of Adhik who committed domestic violence on Pakhi and Anu giving all the rights of a father to Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). Fans have called out Anupamaa for not considering the same during Maaya and Choti Anu's track.

Makers u won't feel shame no? In showing Padhik cringe romnce after showing how Adhik usd to beat paki

I loved how was #Anupamaa

Was trying to protect romil from adhik in thissituation too unlike bb who had instigated his own brother against wife

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more in key roles. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on the same.