Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is the talk of the town. The show had slipped down from the number one spot for a few weeks but now, it is back in form. The show has taken a big leap and people are loving the new change. Anupamaa has started her new YouTube channel where she shows Kathiawadi cuisines. However, she has been hiding her identity. But now, she is in America after Devika helped her get there and find a job. But Anupamaa reaches America only to find out that the restaurant has been shut. She also loses her passport, documents and money. However, she finds a job as a waitress in a restaurant.

Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now known as Aadhya (played by Aurra Bhatnagar). They also have Shruti in their life. Sukirti Kandpal plays the role and Shruti is engaged to Anuj. Aadhya hates Anupamaa for all the past events that happened.

Aadhya to land in trouble

She does want to be known as Choti Anu as well and hates having memories of Anupamaa. She also sees Anupamaa in America and gets shocked. She gets all the harsh memories back and breaks down. However, she decides not to let Anupamaa be back in their life.

She wants Anuj to stay away from her and get married to Shruti. Now, as per reports, we will see many new changes in the show. As per reports, Aadhya is an avid social media user and posts everything on her account. Now, Aadhya will reportedly land in trouble because of this.

Will Anupamaa and Anuj reunite?

Anuj has been warning her always for posting things on social media. But she does not listen and keeps sharing things. She will soon land in a social scam and it will be Anupamaa who will help her. Anuj will also join hands will Anupamaa and it seems we will soon see a reunion.