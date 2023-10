Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been in the news for its emotional episodes. The show is getting all the attention ever since Samar’s death sequence has begun. Samar was very close to Anupamaa and his demise left Anupamaa shattered. Samar’s wife Dimpy is pregnant with their first child and her breakdown was very hurtful in the show. Anupamaa has to now fight a big battle. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Vanraj blamed Anuj for Samar’s death and this has created a rift between Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa is not speaking to Anuj but she does not hold him responsible for the death. Vanraj and Anupamaa have now decided to give Samar justice by putting his murderer Sonu behind the bars. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Malti Devi promises to reunite Anuj and Anupamaa, will she succeed?

Sonu’s father is a politician and is doing everything to save his son. He offers money to the Shahs and warns them not to trouble his son. However, Vanraj and Anupamaa bash him and decide to fight a case against him. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Trending Now

Vanraj, Anupamaa and Anuj fight the case against Sonu

Vanraj and Anupamaa will be fighting against the powerful people but they have already started threatening their family. Kavya was warned and thrown out of the auto by Sonu’s goons. Hence, we will see that Toshu, Kinjal, Pakhi and Adhik will decide not to give statement against Sonu.

Anupamaa will then decide to fight the battle alone for Samar. However, as per reports in India Forums, we will see another trouble waiting for Anupamaa. She will have to face another big blow as her daughter will land in trouble now.

A big blow to Pakhi?

Yes, Pakhi who has been excited to have a baby will face the most difficult situation. She will get to know from the doctor that she can never become a mother. This will leave Pakhi shattered and Anupamaa, Vanraj will have another battle to fight for their kids.

However, nothing is confirmed yet about the latest scene in entertainment news. Rupali Ganguly recently had shared a post on Anupamaa and Samar’s last scene together.

A look at TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

She spoke about how emotionally draining it was to perform this scene and even praised Sagar Parekh for being brilliant in the scene.