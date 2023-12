Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has always been the talk of the town. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts since it began. However, in the last few weeks, we have seen its downfall. The show's TRPs have dropped down ever since Samar's death was shown. People have not liked the ugly side of the story and hence, the craze for Anupamaa has gone down. Hence, the makers of the show have been planning many new twists and turns in the show. Recently, we saw Kinjal and Toshu leaving the show and it was shown they have gone to the UK. But now, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra aka Kinjal and Toshu have returned. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal returns to the show; shares about the twists and turns before the leap in Rupali Ganguly starrer

We also saw a promo released a few weeks before about Anupamaa finally going to America but she is all alone there without her Anuj or choti Anu. There will be a leap in the show but the leap is not yet shown in the story. Recently, Nidhi Shah spoke to Pinkvilla, she said that she has returned to give a back story for the leap that is going to take place. Also Read - Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta talks about playing negative role in Rupali Ganguly's show says 'I hope that...'

Vanraj wants the Shahs to be away from Anupamaa

In the recent episodes, we saw Vanraj asking the Shahs to not keep any relationship with Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa and Anuj struggle to make Choti Anu understand that they love her and want to remove negativity from her head. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Choti Anu starts hating Anu; calls her 'sauteli maa'

Pari's birthday celebrations

Kinjal and Toshu return to the Shah house to celebrate Pari's birthday. Kinjal hears about Vanraj's decision and says that Anupamaa will have to come for Pari's birthday otherwise Pari will not cut the cake.

Anupamaa also decides to go for the birthday and even Vanraj cannot stop her from this. Choti Anu gets disturbed hearing Anupamaa's decision and love for her kids. She feels insecure about it.

Another death in Anupamaa?

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Pari's birthday celebration where Anupamaa and the Kapadias will reach the Shah house. We will see that Anupamaa, Choti Anu, Kinjal and Pari will meet with an accident there. Anupamaa will turn saviour for some. This is a big story in TV news.

But it seems, the makers have planned another death in the show. It seems this accident will make way for the big leap in the show.