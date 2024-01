Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently went through a leap. Anupamaa and Anuj are now in America but have been separated. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. He will soon get married to Shruti as Aadhya hates Anupamaa. Anu works at a restaurant in America and also has her own YouTube channel named Joshi ben ki rasoi. Shruti likes Anupamaa and is her friend but is unaware of her past with Anuj. Aadhya and Anuj spot Anupamaa in America but Aadhya asks Anuj to promise her that he will never bring Anupamaa back in their life. Aadhya keeps forcing Anuj to get married to Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Deepu to fall head over heals in love with Anu while being her guiding force; will Anu reciprocate?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sukriti Kandpal shares working stills with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj; fans hype how good they look together [Check Reactions]

Anupamaa meets Yashdeep

We also see Anupamaa getting her restaurant owner, Yashpal's family. Yashpal's mother develops a bond with Anupamaa and she also meets Yashdeep there. Vaquar Shaikh plays the role of Yashdeep and as per reports, he will be the new man in Anupamaa's life. On the other hand, Anuj wants to see Anupamaa once and confirm if she is Joshi ben. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Trending Now

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Anupama and Anuj to come face-to-face. In the upcoming episodes, we will finally see them meeting each other in America. The official Instagram handle of Directors Kut Productions shared a picture of Anuj and Anupamaa meeting each other.

Anuj and Anupamaa's last meeting?

We will get to see them meeting each other but only to end their relationship. They will reportedly have an emotional reunion but later, they will remember the past. Anuj and Anupamaa will speak for the last time giving a closure to their relationship so that they can move forward. Anuj will inform Anupamaa about Shruti and his marriage.

Anupamaa will be heartbroken but she will finally be able to move ahead. Looks like this is going to be the end of Anuj and Anupamaa's lovely relationship.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the cast of Anupamaa, the show also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.