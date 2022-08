The TV show Anupamaa which has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles is currently witnessing a roller coaster of emotions. Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia (Anupamaa's husband) is currently in hospital after he falls from a cliff. He is supposed to undergo brain surgery. Vanraj played by Sudhanshu was the one who pushed Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj is Anupamaa's ex-husband. Over all this, Barkha who is Anuj' sister-in-law character assassinates Anupamaa. In the precap video, one can see Barkha lashing out at Anupamaa and stating why did she marry Anuj when she still wanted to stand by Vanraj always. Angry Anupamaa gives it back to Barkha with full power. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anuj requires brain surgery; Adhik has a wicked plan ready; Vanraj makes SHOCKING confession

Agitated MaAn fans slam Barkha on social media

Not just aka Anupamaa, but even MaAn fans are pretty angry with Barkha. She is receiving criticism on social media. However, there are a few netizens who even took Barkha's side.

I knew Barkha will show her colors aftr Anuj's accident bt this quick, I didn't expect. Really scared for #Anupamaa, how will she manage all these hyenas. https://t.co/cPMRAFKHhX — Ruchi (@ruchi0305) August 15, 2022

Barkha ki insecurity itni jyada hai agar kal ko bhi coma me chala jaaye tab bhi bolegi K empire ko adhik take over karega. No more emotions ???#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) August 15, 2022

Barkha, her ‘belan’ is coming for you. Female Chomu, wait for it tomorrow ? Ek saal? You’ll be packed off by then. And you flying your devar here when he has 2 hours until a brain surgery… has to be the DUMBEST joke of 2022? #Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) August 15, 2022

Hats off to Barkha for showing that Rothudu gawar Anupama the mirror Finally someone called out that Anupama for her obsession with Vanraj #Anupamaa — Ritz Karlz (@ritzkarlz) August 15, 2022

Some of the Anuj fans supporting Barkha questioning Anupamaa about her love for AK. Don't we all know that Barkha has evil intentions and she doesn't want AK to recover soon or want's to take over AK buisness... ?? So are you all V fans in disguise acting as AK fans??#Anupamaa — MaAn (@MaAnrggk) August 15, 2022

Whose side are you on? Is Barkha right in slamming Anupamaa over her decision to not send Vanraj to jail even though he has confessed his crime? Tweet and let us know.