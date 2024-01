Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting twists and turns. The show is getting amazing TRPs again. The show has taken a leap and Anupamaa has started her new life in America. She has her own YouTube channel and she works as a waitress in a restaurant. However, her cooking skills make her the chef there. Anuj is also there in America and stays with Choti Anu. She is now called Aadhya and they have Shruti in their life. Shruti is engaged to Anuj and dreams of marrying him soon. Anuj still has Anupamaa in his heart but for Aadhya he wants to be with Shruti. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly speaks about her real life Anuj; reveals how husband Ashwin was her biggest support when she did the show

Shruti meets Anupamaa and becomes her fan. Aadhya gets shocked to see Anupamaa in America and wants to keep her away from Anuj. Anuj and Anupamaa fail to meet each other many times but Shruti keeps speaking about him to Anupamaa. Shruti even invites Anupamaa to cook for Aadhya's birthday party.

Anupamaa and Anuj to meet each other?

Shruti feels Anupamaa is like a guide and keeps asking for solutions from her. Anuj has now seen Anupamaa in America and gets shocked. He also proposes Shruti for marriage so be away from Anupamaa. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa meeting each other. Shruti will then tell her that Anuj is her fiance and he has proposed her for marriage.

Anupamaa turns wedding planner for Anuj-Shruti?

She will then request Anupamaa to plan for their wedding. She will officially declare Anupamaa as the wedding planner for her wedding with Anuj. This will leave Anupamaa and Anuj shocked.

Talking about the post leap story, Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show.