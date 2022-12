Anupamaa is at the top of its game. The TV show is receiving a lot of appreciation and applause from all corners. The story that started with a simple woman bringing about a change and fighting against her cheating husband has now gone on to tap upon many social messages. In the latest track, we see Anupamaa being determined to get justice for Dimple who was r*ped. She has caught hold of the goons and now she is planning to go to any length to put them behind the bars. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri blessed with a baby girl; Charu Asopa reacts to estranged husband's allegations and more

In yesterday's episode, it was seen that Anupamaa confronts the r*pist and warns him of severe punishment. She also asks his mother to throw him out of the house following his wrongdoings. She even tells his father that he has one day to set things straight and then the cops will come in.

MaAn fans are impressed with Anupamaa's badass avatar. They are lauding her for her confidence and determination. Her 'Chub Bey' has also become a hit.

What An Episode ?? What An power pack performance by @TheRupali ?? And That BGM ?? The Rupali Ganguly Show ??✌#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) December 5, 2022

Brooo i just love My Anu today even More ?? Ghar mai jake Dhamka ke aayi hai and that too Akele?? agar Tum sachche ho toh kisise darne ki zarurat nahi hai... bas aisi himmat Chahiye life mai ✊✊#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/zzDMhOmY1M — Rupali_Fan Shruti (@rupsmyqueen) December 5, 2022

What a Dhamakedar Episode... i Enjoyed every second of it with full of thrill ?? @TheRupali you are unparalleled mam ???? Kya swag tha!!! mind-blowing ???#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/QzE0qclemX — Rupali_Fan Shruti (@rupsmyqueen) December 5, 2022

Anupamaa sure can do anything and everything. But will she be able to win this fight against injustice? We will have to wait and watch.