The television show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandeyand Madalsa Sharma is one of the most favourites ones. The audience is in love with the storyline of the show. Initially, it was all about Anupamaa getting out of a rotten relationship with Vanraj and finding love again in her life. She found love in Anuj Kapadia and they are now happily married. They have adopted a daughter and named her chotti Anu. But still, she has her heart attached to Shah parivaar and that has become a problem now.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj and Kavya deciding to visit Delhi for job interviews. They plan to move out of their home and take up jobs in Delhi. Vanraj has been unemployed for a long time now and he is willing to do anything to earn money. On the other hand, Kinjal also has to travel to Mumbai for a presentation. Thus, Baa, Baapuji, Samar and Toshu are on their own. They have to take care of . Of course, Anupamaa comes to their rescue. In the previous episode, we saw that Anupamaa wasn't there when chotti Anu needed her as she was taking care of Pari. So, now she decides to bring Shah parivaar to Kapadia house so that she can take care of all. Over this, Anuj Kapadia asks Anupamaa to set her priorities straight. He hugs her and says that she should make her daughter her priority. Anupamaa is torn between the Shahs and Chotti Anu.

Slowly, it appears that Anuj Kapadia is losing his patience when it comes to Shah parivaar. It is high time that Anupamaa starts concentrating on her life with him. She is portrayed as a strong character and she sure should set her priorities right. And of course, she always has Anuj Kapadia by her side.