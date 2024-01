Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa is performing fantastically well on the TRP charts. It has been among the top three for ages now. All the twists and turns have kept audiences hooked to the TV screens. In the show, Rupali Ganguly plays the lead character Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia who is now her ex-husband. Fans who call Anu and Anuj as MaAn were shattered to see them getting divorced. Post the leap, we see that Anu is in America while Anuj is taking care of daughter Aadhya. Destiny will play its game and somehow Anu and Anuj will come together. Will THIS person be responsible for their reunion? Read on to know who we are talking about. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Aadhya lands in a social media scam; will Anu-Anuj reunite to save her?

Anuj Kapadia fixes his wedding date

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we see that Anuj is engaged to Shruti played by Sukriti Khandpal. Shruti helped Anuj to take care of Aadhya when Anupamaa left. So in the episode, we see that Shruti asks Anuj about their impending wedding. Shruti accidentally plays a voice note sent by her mother asking about the wedding in front of Anuj. She then apologises stating that her parents are desperate to know about their big day. To this, Anuj then says that they can carry out the wedding rituals once they are back in Mumbai after two months. Currently, all of them are in America because of some reason or the other.

Anu-Anuj to reunite because of THIS person?

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is working at a restaurant in America. It is being reported that the restaurant is owned by Anuj Kapadia's biological father. Earlier, we saw that Anupamaa went out of her way and did everything to reunite Anuj with his mother Malti Devi. Now will Anuj's biological father become the reason of her reunion with Anuj Kapadia? There is a possibility but you never know. Anu and Anuj's daughter Aadhya does not want her father to be around her mother. Aadhya aka Chhoti Anu is still traumatised over the accident that took place before the leap and hence wants to keep Anu and Anuj away. It is being reported that Aadhya will also pressurise Anuj and Shruti to get married asap.

