Anupamaa fans are spread all over. The TV show is loved and watched by many. Rupali Ganguly is the lead and is supported by Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna are the centre of attention as fans love their chemistry. They are a married couple who leave no opportunity to set some major relationship goals for all. Even though Anupamaa is going through a tough time right now, she is managing to steal some romantic moments with Anuj Kapadia.

Entertainment News: Anupamaa fans go crazy

In today's episode, we shall see aka Anuj and aka Anupamaa romancing under the stars. It is Anupamaa's birthday and her hubby dearest has made some gorgeous arrangements. On the terrace, surrounded by twinkling lights, Anuj and Anupamaa manage to steal some sweet romantic moments and obviously, all the MaAn fans are going gaga over the same. For a long time, MaAn fans had been wanting to see their loved couple together and sharing sweet moments. All thanks to Maya, Anupamaa and Anuj have been away from each other for a while. Since Toshu is also bedridden, Anupamaa's attention is divided between Shah and Kapadia mansion.

Here's how fans are reacting to MaAn's sweet terrace love.

We lie beneath the stars at night,

Our hands gripping each other tight,

There's only desire in our eyes,

And we're burning in each other's arms.

??❤️

.#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/SSIhhgEUWg — ND❤️ (@TheBubblyGirl19) March 8, 2023

This was actually heartwarming

That flawless smile and the sukoon in her eyes! I cant thank you enough DKP thank you THENKEWWW! #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/8hbrsjOQ2t — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) March 8, 2023

Let's do it under the moon,

Let's give hope to the millions of lone stars,

Let's tell them how we met after 26 laps around the sun,

Let's tell them their love stories are just light years away,

Let the universe witness oneness. #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Dy96XjNzGh — ???? ⚛️+? (@OneHappyInsaan) March 8, 2023

Further, apart from a romantic date night on the terrace, Anuj Kapadia also organises for a sweet surprise for Anupamaa. He cooks breakfast and Barkha fills up house with balloon. Choti makes her a special card. Waah, family ho toh aisi.