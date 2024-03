There is a lot of drama taking place in Anupamaa. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is extremely high on emotions and drama as all the characters have come face-to-face even after the leap. Anupamaa tried to start a new life in America, however, Anuj Kapadia, Kinjal, Toshu and more came back to her. Now, even her ex-husband Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey is in America and will bump into her. All the characters now have die-hard fans who comment on everything that is happening the show. In a recent episode, Anupamaa sort of blamed Anuj Kapadia for Aadhya's behaviour and his fans are not happy with it. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Shruti's parents die in a plane crash; will Anuj Kapadia marry her out of guilt? Check fan theories

A lot of netizens are not happy with Anupamaa blaming Anuj Kapadia. After Adhya's outburst, Anupamaa stated that she left because she and Anuj were not happy with Anu being in their lives. Then there was a question of her motherhood. Over this, a lot of netizens have commented that Anupamaa's focus was always on the Shah family and that Anuj Kapadia wasn't wrong in questioning her.

No difference in V and #Anupamaa ... V used to complain in front of kids, how it's all Anu fault.. Anu did same today in front of aadhya ?? .Put all blame on #AnujKapadia?? Anuj is only one who never complained or heard anything against Anu ever...❤️❤️ And that's real gem. — Slp_thoughts (@slp_thoughts) March 3, 2024

Ms. Anupamaa Joshi agreed Anuj Questioned your Mamta & love so you walked out on him , fair enough but how on the earth does that justify you walking out on a 8 year old kid when you yourself today agreed you could have made her understand.

You never dared

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — vinaya (@vin12389) March 3, 2024

Call me a MaAn hater all u want but this MaAn 2.0 makes zero sense.#Anupamaa is legit going around blaming #AnujKapadia for all the mistakes she made making him look like a villain! But infront of Anuj she plays a victim like a thorough professional. Reunion se kya badlega? — Tara (@magicbox31) March 3, 2024

#Anupamaa never wanted Anuj as husband but a Shah's slave the day he complained she left ab blaming him

Toh chati kya thi madam ki sara din wo exes ke yha padi rhe ,Anuj or CA slave jese uska intezar krte rhe@KalraRomesh

Sympathy unse hoti h jo apni galti mane upma jese se nhi — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) March 3, 2024

In the new promo of Anupamaa, we see that Anu and Yashdeep arrive at Kinjal and Toshu's home with some vegetables and the door is opened by none-other-than Vanraj. It is anticipated that a lot more drama is going to take place as Anu and Vanraj have a battle.