Anupamaa is at the top of its game. Rajan Shahi's show is ruling the TRP charts and how. Fans are in love with Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and her twisted life. Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anuj Kapadia while Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj. Anupamaa and Anuj's life is going through a major crisis all thanks to Maya played by Chhavi Pandey. They are separated and Anuj isn't able to tell Anupamaa the actual reason why he is staying away from her. Currently, Samar and Dimpi's wedding is creating drama in the show. Anuj is from Dimpi's side while Anupamaa is Samar's mother.

During the sangeet and mehendi ceremony, people are generally asked to write the names of their loved ones on their palms. In the episode, aka Anuj writes his name on aka Maya's palm while aka Anupamaa keeps shedding tears. Fans are absolutely not happy with this. Now, MaAn fans are tired of Anuj Kapadia's silence and want him to speak up.

Check out tweets made by furious MaAn fans below:

Mr Aunj kapadia..? Whatever your majaboori is today your behavior is not acceptable at all...??? Ye nahi karna tha anuj..??#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia#MaAn — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) May 24, 2023

She really dint deserve this pain... ??? Mr Kapadia nothing can reciprocate the pain you gave nothing ever... GTH MaAn... ? Pls makers atleast ab dont disappoint her UDAAN pls....@ketswalawalkar#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #Anujkapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/gh7FyVb7eC — Edits_by_Avani♥️ (@ravalavi) May 24, 2023

Its proved now Anuj just CLAIMED to love #Anupamaa but never understood her n can't do that either his entire life. Such fake love that vanishes in thin air ???‍♀️

No sorry no justification nothing can redeem this loser now feel ashamed of myself for loving AK once ??? — Princess82 (@Manisha_stan_RG) May 24, 2023

This show is getting cringeworthy day by day. Sorry but none of the chs in the show are justifiable specifically FL & ML. Both are acting dumbos. Mehandi seq was cringe. GK and RG deserve better. Period!!! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Pushpa Panduranga (@Pushpa60943) May 24, 2023

Guess this time Anupamaa fans are really upset with Anuj Kapadia. They simply want him to tell the truth and get back to his Anu. Will that happen soon? Let's see and until then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more entertainment news.