Emotions are running high currently in the TV show Anupamaa. Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna is going through an emotional breakdown as his daughter Chhoti Anu has left home to be with her biological mother Maya. Anuj is going through a lot of emotions as he is also blaming Anupamaa for everything. He has now decided to part ways with Anupamaa though MaAn fans are hoping for their reunion. In yesterday's episode, Anuj went to meet Chhoti Anu and their emotional reunion left fans in tears.

Entertainment News: Anuj Kapadia's brilliant act leaves fans in tears

On social media, fans are lauding and his acting chops. Many said that he is indeed living and feeling all the emotions of Anuj Kapadia. In one of the scenes, he could also be seen sleeping on the road and fans are heartbroken to see his condition. Anuj Kapadia is one powerful character, is a business tycoon and to see him in such a fragile condition is making fans cry. Gaurav Khanna has definitely given a very impactful performance as Anuj Kapadia that will be remembered for ages to come. He has made the character iconic and there is no doubt that he is one of the most talented stars in the industry. It is an achievement to make fans feel the emotions of a fictional character.

Best scene of today's episode...That Biblee kissed Anuj's Forehead

And she said ....

MISSED YOU PAPPA

???????#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/VZjO0hkbWd — Reena Anthony (@ReenaAnthony5) March 29, 2023

The reunion of Dad Anuj and his Princess Anu, together in one frame♥️♥️♥️???. DKP it's time for the reunion of MaAn and Baby MaAn. Enough already for this track. It's draining and heartbreaking? Sorry I just had to take away what is not necessary in the frame?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QEn1x92Gge — Tee ?? (@tellygists) March 28, 2023

After Doing every freaking thing for every freaking one,at end he's all putten at the state being all alone ???

But this Mannn, this ANUJ KAPADIA don't freakingly deserve this ??

~#Anupamaa : #AnujKapadia : #MaAn #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/QMvY9x3vj4 — CreationsNida?(ManitjouraStanner) (@ManitianF) March 29, 2023

V aftr multiple abuses & crimes is gloating at SH & the bzns tycoon in this pic who helped #Anupamaa in hr dreams, saved SH frm bng on roads, supported Samar's career, got T treated, forgived P & AB fr looting him, excused V fr hurting his family; is here lying on the roads + pic.twitter.com/h5jLUgZkbd — Namz ? (@PadhaiKaroPadai) March 29, 2023

On the other hand, Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly has now returned to her mother. The Kapadia mansion is witnessing a lot of changes in Anuj and Anupamaa's absence. Barkha has decided to take over the Kapadia empire.