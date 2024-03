Those who are following TV show Anupamaa would know that there is crazy amount of drama taking place in Anu's life. Rupali Ganguly essays the role of Anupamaa aka Anu. Post the show took a leap of five years, she moved to the USA to start a new life. However, her past did not leave her alone. Both her ex-husbands landed up in America. Plus, son Toshu and daughter-in-law Kinjal also moved to America. Thanks to Toshu, Anupamaa even went to jail. Anu was arrested by the US police on the accusation of a theft which was actually carried out by Toshu. After spending a day in jail, Anu got released on bail. But now fans are scratching their heads over who paid for Anu's bail. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu spills the beans on the upcoming twists after Anu's arrest [Exclusive]

While Toshu, Kinjal, Vanraj and Baa refused to be of any help for Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia and Yashdeep went to lengths to get Anupamaa out on bail. Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna arranged for a lawyer and did all the proceedings. Yashdeep was also by Anupamaa's side throughout. But who paid for the bail? In today's episode, fans got to see Anuj Kapadia having a conversation with the lawyer and stating that his accountant will take care of fees, etc. But it is still not clear as to who exactly paid for bail? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu-Anuj to put Toshu behind bars; Yashdeep gets jealous of their closeness?

Anupamaa fans are wondering too. Some of them really some hilarious reactions to all the events unfolding in Anupamaa.

Check out tweets on Anupamaa below:

Getting bail in US is very expensive..

Who is paying for it? I hope d ppl who blamed him got d ans.

Anuj wud nvr leave Anu, he made sure she gets the bail.

Evn though he is in India, but only bothered abt Anu..

A man for a reason ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/auJD5mUPgy — Suma (@Suma_VM) March 14, 2024

YD is playing smart to get #Anupamaa's attention ?? He didn't inform #AnujKapadia that she got bail. And took all the credit.

While today, Anuj told the lawyer that his account department would pay every peny of his fees. He is tc of everything, even frm thousands miles away. https://t.co/mHsCN9Ltce pic.twitter.com/P9B4rEKOuM — Be Positive (@vibha510) March 14, 2024

Money for bail was arranged by YD n people crediting MK as usual lol such delusion bapre kaunsa episode dekhte hain yeh log ???? #Anupamaa — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) March 14, 2024

Now that Anupamaa is out on bail, Anuj Kapadia has found out the real culprit too. With his investigation, he knows that Toshu is the one who stole the necklace and blamed it on Anu. Will Anu send her son to jail? The upcoming episodes are going to be high on emotions. Meanwhile, Yashdeep will be busy planning Anupamaa's birthday celebrations.