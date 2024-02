Anupamaa TV show has been at the top of TRP charts for a long time now. For the latest week, the show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and SudhanshuPandey has clocked in a rating of 2.9 on the TRP chart. It is ahead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. The story around Anu and Anuj Kapadia has kept the audiences glued to the screens. Over the past few weeks, the anticipation of MaAn reunion kept fans interested. Now, that they have met, fans are eager to know what is going to happen next. Well, here's something for you. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey on how he deals when the story focuses more on Anu, Anuj, and others; 'They just can't keep...' [Exclusive]

In the current track of Anupamaa, we see that Anuj Kapadia is engaged to Shruti. However, as Anuj and Anupamaa come face-to-face, he asks her for a meeting in private. He wants closure and wants Anu to answer some of his questions. She hasn't agreed to it yet. Yashdeep encourages her to face her past and not run away. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Anu will agree to meet Anuj Kapadia. But will that be on Shruti's birthday? Anuj Kapadia and his daughter Aadhya are planning something special for Shruti's birthday. Aadhya wants Anuj to take Shruti on a date. As per the latest reports in Serial Gossip, while Anuj and Shruti would be on a date, Anupamaa will text saying that she is willing to meet. He will then make an excuse of an urgent meeting and leave to meet Anupamaa. So Anuj will lie to Shruti on her birthday? We will have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, viewers are having a drastic reaction on Aadhya's behaviour in Anupamaa. One of the comments on social media stated that it is a little creepy to see a daughter asking her 52-year-old father whom to date.

Check out the tweets below:

Am I the only one who finds a 12 year old girl telling her 52 year old father who to love and how to love creepy? My God can we have normal children in this show for once. #Anupamaa — me (@bibi6970) February 8, 2024

Adhya, Adhya ,Adhya wish you would concentrate more on your studies, friends,teenage issues instead of stalking,controlling,interfering,

deciding for Pops & Shrus life.They r adults, your popsc+50 and can see for themselves,act your age & don't misuse your trauma #Anupamaa — jaz (@jaz03659759) February 8, 2024

I understand - her trauma, feelings, hate… but today I felt this clapping and taunting her dad was too much for a 12 year old. I would have left the room and not entertained her.

Good that #AnujKapadia reprimanded her.#Anupamaa #MaAn#GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/xE6wg36vwK — KanShubs (@KanShubs) February 8, 2024

It is expected that Shruti will soon find out about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's past. It is quite evident that Anuj and Anupamaa still have feelings for each other. Will they be able to sort out their differences?