In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu being in a dilemma. But Anuj comes to her rescue.

Anupamaa big twist: Anuj brings Baa and Bapuji home, Pakhi to insult them

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will Anuj solving Anupamaa's problems by bringing Baa and Bapuji home. She is relieved to see them back much to Malti Devi's chagrin. Anuj tells Baa and Bapuji that they should consider it their other son's home. Malti is disheartened and vows to not let them live happily under Kapadia House. Barkha teases her saying that more of the Shah family members will come and take refuge in the Kapadia House next. Malti says she will not let that happen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 wild cards: Anupamaa star Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini to enter the show?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu serving breakfast to Baa and Bapuji out of respect. Pakhi tells Anu that people in the Kapadia house always serve themselves. Anupamaa counters saying she likes to serve Haa and Bapuji. Pakhi taunts her saying that Anu is to be blamed as she let these people walk all over her. Pakhi taunts them saying which is why Anu is constantly called to the Kapadia house. Anu warns Pakhi about her misbehaviour when Pakhi tries to retaliate, Anuj gives her a stern warning saying that if she wants to have breakfast with the family at the breakfast table then she should learn some manners. Pakhi is in disbelief. Will she insult Anuj by crossing her line this time? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj turns saviour for Baa-Bapuji; Pakhi calls Anu 'naukrani'

Anupamaa upcoming big twist: Tapish to save Dimpy

In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show, we will see Dimpy getting scared of some goons outside the Shah house. She locks herself inside the house and takes a knife as a weapon. The past trauma seems to be haunting Dimpy. And now, as per the latest report, Tapish (played by Kunwar Amarjeet Singh) will help Dimpy out again. As per reports, when Dimpy is teased by some men, Tapish comes to her rescue and saves her. Will this change the tide between them? Their first meeting did not go well. But will Tapish and Dimpy find their way towards each other?