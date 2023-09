Anupamaa is the TRP topper show starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead with many others. The show is going to see a shocking twist in the upcoming episodes. And the makers are moving onto the twist but have a lot going on in the drama already. For example the twist of Kavya being pregnant with Anirudh's child. And a dialogue from Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) in the latest episode of Anupamaa has left fans of the show confused. Even the fans of Gaurav and Rupali are fighting online. Also Read - Anupamaa: Meet Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other cast members' real-life family

Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia's dialogue grabs attention

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Barkha yet again bringing up the topic of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) being pregnant with Anirudh's child and not Vanraj's child. Tension is riling up and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)is unable to accept the fact that Kavya cheated on him and is pregnant with someone else's child. On the other hand, we see Anupamaa and Anuj trying to convince Vanraj to accept the child.

In the latest episode of the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show, we will see Anuj talking about Choti Anu's adoption. And during a scene, he talks about Anuj not meeting Choti Anu before adopting her. The dialogue has left fans scratching their heads. Because Anuj and Anupamaa both met Choti Anu before adoption.

Netizens react to the dialogue blunder

The netizens note that there could be a change in the writer leading to the blunder. But are having a good laugh over it. Some have called out makers for the inconsistency while some have come to Anuj's defense. One of the users also shared that Anuj manipulated Anupamaa for the adoption of Choti Anu if they are to go by the dialogue. Others have pointed out that this is not the first time such a thing has happened with the show. Meanwhile, some Rupali and Gaurav fans are also arguing online.

????????

Bohot troll kiya hn anu ko v ke liye ....

Ab wahi kaam anuj kar raha hain !!!

Ab vanuj uff vanuj uff mat karna ,Jitni baatein anu ko boli thi Wahi same anuj ko bhi bolna ..... Equality u know !!!

??????#anupamaa #Maan pic.twitter.com/mZBqtf7rvr — ??️? (@vanigup92074752) September 27, 2023

For reals. How is this being looked over? Anuj basically implied he manipulated #Anupamaa into adopting CA by taking her to ashram in the pretext of visiting it casually.. so he got a call & decided to take her to Mumbai in the pretext of HM so he could adopt CA? ? — A • ? (@_Bawwse) September 27, 2023

So #Anuj's decision to adopt CA was already made, & convincing #Anu on honeymoon was just a formality ?

Everyday he proved his selfishness & self-obsession. #Anupamaa #Anujkapdia — Sadia_Rups (@Sadia_Rups) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa koi badi baat nahin..ye fd Anuj ko pehle se hi anuj anu ko manipulate karke CA adopt Kiya boli thi ...n dkp fd ke tweet ko hi copy paste karti hai to chipka di ye dil epi main https://t.co/WZ0RJb7YNg — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa ki Anuj is a Pandora box - every other day his family is increasing, extended relatives, mysterious background ??god knows when his biological child will soon join — Jay (@Jay03071980) September 27, 2023

I have never seen a character as contradictory as Anuj.#Anupamaa — Rw3a_6 (@rw3a_6) September 27, 2023

They did blunder with Anuj narrative today .it was sounding he already plan of adopting choti anu and later on had mAnipulated #Anupamaa to agree on adoption Such big blow on character.

But Yes they love Anuj more n more careful while writing dialogue for him — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa writer even don't remember their past script

Anuj ka dimag wakai kharab ho chuka h

The whole show is all about thrash non existent achai and ddp

Jo sirf shahs or kapadia ko dikhti h lekin audience ko nhi — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa so Anuj received call for CA ? when? Before Marriage or after? Was he ready to adopt before or after? Confused me? — Jay (@Jay03071980) September 27, 2023

Alongwith Viewers Anu was also having the amnesia tablet since months- aaj Anuj ko bhi khila diya ??kya hua re #AnujKapadia — things you do for love Mr Shahi — love for your best friend SP@KalraRomesh ? #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #rupaliganguly (below is the creative team?) pic.twitter.com/SRmguXMrjc — Mshivi (@Mshivi167484) September 27, 2023

Anuj:

Jb muje anath ashram se CA k lie call aya mene meri chhoti ko dekha b nhi tha Hmare ladke ko kisi ne kuch khila pila dia kya ksi bahki baate kr rha h Mkrs why dnt u appoint a prsn 2 remind u SCRIPT#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #maan pic.twitter.com/EWNCK0L1Mn — naz khan (FAN ACCOUNT) (@MaAnvelouss2022) September 27, 2023

If this is maker’s narrative, how pathetic does this make Anuj? It just makes it seem like Anuj was deceitful towards Anu. What’s wrong with these writers? ? #Anupamaa https://t.co/UlP0ABxAvO — A • ? (@_Bawwse) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa

What bs was Anuj talking? 'Choti ko dekha nahi tha?' pic.twitter.com/SrsUZp6DVO — Meera (@KrishnaMeeraV) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa no wonder how conveniently you forgot all the trauma ANU suffered from SHAHS from the epi 1 !!!@KalraRomesh @StarPlus

Is it a journey of ANUPAMAA???

OR IS IT ALL ABOUT ACCHA PITA????+ — Mohini (@Mohini10806576) September 27, 2023

Best thing I read today: Anuj manipulated Anu to adopt CA as it was his plan all along based on his dialouge today. & I'm like yaas I'm all onboard for evil Anuj. I hope his evil plans are revealed soon in typical ITV fashion w/ FB. ??#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dNY4PTIgsf — Mani (@Monster5390) September 27, 2023

#Anupamaa

Problem of the both solos is they can praise any one except RG and GK. They only want to show hatred towards them evry time and praise other self obsessed actors. Fuck off u ppl. ?? — RD (@RD0392) September 26, 2023

Why this FD full of nonsense people???? It’s clearly maker’s fault… Script writers gone maddd guysss… why you guys doing AK vs Anu???#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MV2AGxBZpd — ~Ishika ? (@girl_sig) September 27, 2023

This is me without fail at all given time after looking at the tweets here and whatever I see in the episodes. ? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Q7e9HUWueb — A.S (@Aleya_siddiqui_) September 27, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Samar passing away. The reason for his death is not known but Vanraj will blame Anuj for the same. Anupamaa will be in shock and dilemma over her son's demise and her husband's innocence. MaAn fans are angry at the constant trials of their favourite jodi.