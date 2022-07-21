Anupamaa TWIST: Anupama misses Kinjal's doctor's appointment thanks to Chhoti Anu; Barkha and Adhik manipulate Pakhi

Anupamaa is one of the most viewed TV shows currently. Starring , , , and others - fans are in love with Anupamaa and her family. The show has been constantly topping the TRP charts. Now, the makers of the show have added another member - chhoti Anu. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have adopted a girl whom they have named Chhoti Anu. She is now becoming a reason for the rift between Anupamaa and the Shah family. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts on rumours of dating Ankit Gupta?

Vanraj creates rift between Anupamaa and Kinjal

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will miss Kinjal's doctor's appointment. It so happens that Anupamaa takes daughter Anu with her and they get late. Chhoti Anu kind of escapes an accident that leaves Anupamaa frightened. She also drops her phone as she runs to save Anu. With all this drama unfolding, Anupamaa gets late for Kinjal's appointment. Vanrajj makes use of this opportunity to create a rift between Anupamaa and Kinjal. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor sells his recently purchased 4BHK apartment next to Malaika Arora's home at a Rs 4 crore loss – here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tiya❤️Paras✨ (@paras_kalnawat_the_star_)

As Kinjal who is pregnant informs the Shah family that Anupamaa did not show up at the hospital, everyone is in a state of shock. Vanraj then states that he knew that Anupamaa would not give importance to the Shah family over the Kapadias and Chhoti Anu. This leaves Kinjal in a state of out. Also Read - Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee makes a powerful note amid actress' relationship with Lalit Modi; Rajeev Sen's estranged wife Charu Asopa reacts

Advertisement

Adhik and Barkha play games with Pakhi

On the other hand, Adhik and Barkha would play mind games with Pakhi. Adhik is trying to get close to Pakhi despite Anupamaa's warning. He tells Pakhi that the Kapadia will give her a warm welcome when she comes home. Barkha then showers Pakhi with expensive gifts. She gives her a dress, an expensive bag and shoes. Anupamaa is shocked and angry at Pakhi because of the same. Pakhi seems to be easily manipulated by all the expensive gifts coming her way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupama?? (@anupama_star_plus_officially)

It looks like Anupamaa is going to have a hard time balancing between two families. What say?