Ahead of the big shaadi, Anupamaa is living her life in the best possible way. While there are hurdles in the form of Baa and Vanraj, she is trying to enjoy the good in her life. In a recent episode, Anupamaa's mother decides to spend a night with her daughter. This is after 27 years that she has got time to spend with her mom. They had a heartfelt conversation in which her mother adviced her to keep Anuj above everyone else. She stated that she should concentrate on her husband's happiness and live her life the way she wants. This mother-to-daughter conversation has left all the MaAn fans very impressed and emotional. Also Read - Lock Upp winner: Poonam Pandey opens up on who should walk away with the trophy [Exclusive]

I feel I am going to cry tomorrow watching this mother daughter share an emotional heartwarming moment ??❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dnldaqvIKp — Preeti Deshmukhi (@PDeshmukhi) May 3, 2022

This mother daughter moment ?❤

Will love to see more about them. #RupaliGanguly#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/EbT2Q9w38t — Butterscotch (@Thedore__) May 3, 2022

PRECIOUS ❤ It's First Time Her Mother Stay In Night At Her Daughter's Sasural now it's Not Her Sasural but ?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/aPoSKSrNFJ — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) May 3, 2022

——this conversation was so much needed especially from a mother to her daughter. it's really gonna play an important factor in shaping MaAn's married life.?❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dLUY78x0Bv — ?.(Team Ladke waale ??) (@chalmerijaanx) May 3, 2022

After Seeing Her Mother Her Reaction ? Rupali's Brilliance Sheer That Sob Crying With Happiness She Is An Class @TheRupali Kese Kar Lete Ho Aap Her Baar ?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/7MI7f9oWYe — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) May 3, 2022

This mother-daughter moment has my whole ❤ It feels soooo good that somebody finally referred to her as the achhi patni, bahu, maa, beti & dost,? which she had already been & those words of wisdom from Kanta ben to #Anupamaa made this moment even more special ❤ pic.twitter.com/LuhbVIl0iF — Kriti Sharma (@KriSha_2009) May 3, 2022

An invaluable lesson that I have been self-taught! There is no dearth of excuses to guilt trip a woman - for a mother, the stack just doubles! But there is NO DUTY that you can fulfill unless you prioritize your "ARDHA-ANGA" - He can come second to only yourself? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MTE6HrmOTC — ? ???????? ????? ? (@AajKiRadha) May 3, 2022

What is your take on maa's advice to Anu? Tweet to us and let us know. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and more Bollywood films to get postponed? Hollywood biggies set for solo release