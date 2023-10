Anupamaa which has seen a huge fall in TRPs is doing new things to spice up proceedings. In the coming days, we will see that Baa (Alpana Buch) and Bapuji (Arvind Vaidya) will decide to leave the city and head to the village. This happens after Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) slips into depression post the death of Samar. In the Shah House, no one has much time for the elderly couple as they're struggling with issues. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will see them at the bus stop and bring them to the Kapadia Mansion. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will be shocked to see them there. Also Read - Anupamaa twists: Here's how Malti Devi is ensuring Anu gets out of Anuj's life forever

In the coming days, we will see how the two ladies, current mother-in-law and present mother-in-law clash with one another. The Kapadia House is already home to Pakhi. Fans just do not want MaAn to separate right now. Anupamaa fans want some happy moments with MaAn and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Take a look at the new promo... Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: All the new entries on the shows that'll boost TRPs and keep audience hooked

Netizens are upset with how matters are moving on the show. They want Anupamaa to give priority to her current home and Malti Devi. They also wondered how come she just got them home without even asking Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) about the same? Fans are trolling the show now for diverting from MaAn love story. A person commented, "Anuj ka ghar Pura dharamshala bana hai.. Bahar Name Plate Par anuj anupama dharamshala likh do Dkp..sath mai thu thu thu," while other said, "Please make Anupama choose Malti Devi over Baa Bapuji we don't want MaAn separate." Also Read - Anupamaa: Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Nived Tiwari enter the show to boost TRPs, here's their character details

be ready for below 1.5 TRP ✔️

Again Mr Shahi elderly aren’t this helpless in real- these two can manage themselves like millions do - clownery across quadrants in the show - pls shut shop as u can’t show balance entertainment-enough now ? #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #RupaliGanguly — Mshivi (@Mshivi167484) October 29, 2023

I wanna add here... even if #Anupamaa brings the whole Shahs clan here in KM....

My only concern is Anuj and Anu ,both should face everything together ❤️ Bcoz together only,they can sail through any storm. #AnujKapadia is always there.

No matter what,pls don't separate #MaAn https://t.co/KcvYlkeBbO — Be Positive (@vibha510) October 29, 2023

Many are complaining that Anuj will not say anything as he is a compassionate guy but knowing Baa and Bapuji they are always villains in everyone's story. Others said that Anuj and Anupamaa are not getting to live their own lives as she is always bogged down with responsibility from Shah House.