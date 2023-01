TV show Anupamaa is favourite of all. It has been topping the TRP charts for years now. Starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, Anupamaa has stars like Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others in pivotal roles. The shocking twists and turns in the show keep audiences glued to the TV screens. Currently, Anupamaa is trying her best to concentrate on her life with Anuj Kapadia and chotti Anu. She is trying to distance herself from the Shahs. But she is finding it difficult as Shahs are always in trouble. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans upset as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contender to be Bigg Boss 16 finalist; Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil accepts marriage

In the new promo, we see Baa taunting Anupamaa for not helping her kids. She questions her skills as a mother and in the end, Baa curses her. Baa says that Anupamaa will never stay happy with the Kapadias. MaAn fans are furious with this and are expressing their anger over Baa. She has been called the 'Brand Ambassador of Baduaa' and that whatever she says will backfire her.

Fans are also upset with Kinjal. In the latest episode, Kinjal called up Anupamaa and did not say a word. Anupamaa could sense that Kinjal was in trouble and started worrying for her. This ruined her outing with Anuj Kapadia and their daughter.

Baa's baddua will backfire on her family itself! Doesn't she realise cursing someone without their fault is a bigger paap already her family is barbaad & said #MaAn ache log hai woh kisi ko shrap dete ni but unko koi dukhi kare tho shrap lag jata hai #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — MaAn (@MaAnrggk) January 17, 2023

How to ruin someone’s day? First call them and say nothing, and if that doesn’t work then go to their house and curse them ??‍♀️ Kinjal and Baa are working as a team to ruin Anu’s happiness. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/o3vLPwqfNL — MA (@Mus1294) January 17, 2023

Chalo brand ambassador of BADUAA is back…no human being can be worst than baa.

Kinju baby..where is that strong n savage kinjal I used to know ?

It’s MAA-ya ?

I am excited for this new track to be unfold ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — (@smile45879124) January 17, 2023

After Baa giving Baddua for the 1000000000th time if #Anupamaa still considers baa as Meri Maa then bhagwan hi bhala kare sabka ? can't tolerate Maa jaap #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Natasha Bhattacharjee (@natsbhatt) January 17, 2023

