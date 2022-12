The television show Anupamaa has everyone's hearts. It has Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna in the lead. Ever since its premiere, Anupamaa has won over the audience. The main storyline was about a woman taking charge of her own life and going against her abusive husband. Now, the story has moved forward and it revolves around her kids and their dramatic lives. Anupamaa is stuck between Shahs and Kapadias. In a recent episode, Pakhi threatened to commit suicide given the turmoil in her life with Adhik. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to match up to Anupamaa ratings; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is out of Top 5 [Full List Here]

The recent episode shows Pakhi going missing and everyone questions Anupamaa. Vanraj and Shah parivaar comment that Pakhi is Anupamaa's responsibility. Fans are not happy with it. At one point Vanraj states that he will take care of his family and Pakhi, and when things go wrong, questions are raised on Anupamaa. Even Anuj Kapadia is not happy with Anupamaa being dragged into the mess of Shah parivaar all the time. Anupamaa fans are questioning why a grown-up woman is considered to be a responsiblity of anyone?

Vanraj and Pakhi are now more intolerable than ever. V behind bars .. how about this for a fabric change? ? #Anupamaa https://t.co/talNFsmiFx pic.twitter.com/5rntkALoTS — Divya (@dshnkr1) December 15, 2022

When will ITV stop calling women the responsibility of someone or the other?!

Noone should be responsible for adults but themselves.#Anupamaa — Tₕₑ Fₑₘᵢₙᵢₛₜ ᵣₐdₕₐ ☃️?☕ (@Sue_Centric) December 16, 2022

On a day ? ..'Paakhi is my daughter, I'll handle her' while on another ...#Anupamaa is pakhi's mother. She is her responsibility

#Anupamaa This is too much honestly, when Anupama was trying to advice the stupid girl Baa told her to mind her business and now all of a sudden Pakhi is Anupama’s responsibility. A bunch of useless people I hope Adhik divorces her. — abisoye ojulari (@Abisoye101f) December 16, 2022

Jab bhi shah hse me problem hoti hai baa and chomu turant call karke #anupamaa ko bulate hai but mene kabhi nahi dekha ki anu ke aane ke baad unhone shanti se problem discuss ki ho uska solution manga ho. Vo har problem ke baad anu ko sirf blame karne ke liye shah hse bulate hai. — anuxanuj (@anuxanuj) December 16, 2022

Paakhi is that garajta hua baadal, jo kabhi barasta nahi hai. So self obsessed,full of herself& conscious of her outward appearance, 4get suicide, she will not even scratch herself with her own fingernails, lest they get harmed. Whattay a joke about harming herself.?#Anupamaa — ♫ ♪ ????? ???????? ♪ ♫ (@_MyInspirationz) December 16, 2022

Is it time that Anupamaa takes charge of her own life and concentrate on her family with Anuj Kapadia. It definitely seems to be high time that Anupamaa focuses on her life. Wasn't that the crux of the story anyway?