Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has become one of the most popular TV shows ever. Starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, Anupamaa has caught everyone's attention for its interesting storyline. The show started off a something that encourage women to stand up for their rights. Anupamaa became a mode of motivation for many. From fighting against domestic violence to stigma against divorce - it had all. Now, the current track is about Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna separating from Anupamaa. The latest episode shows that Anupamaa will decide to fly solo saying that she needs no help from anyone. She is not a bechari. Over this, netizens have a drastic reaction.

Quite a few fans of Anupamaa are upset with the makers and writers of the show. Some are saying that it is going offtrack and many are upset with how an intelligent man like Anuj Kapadia is being ruined. Some of the Anupamaa fans say that the show is diverting from its core, i.e., and there are many diversions in the story.

@TheRupali #anupama has become so offtrack. New school understood but growth? Foreign assignment during marriage where has that gone? Why is Gurumaa even relevant? Such diversions everywhere! #Anupamaa really does need councelling now or the writers do! — Chayan jain (@chayanjain) May 8, 2023

DKP ruined an intelligent man to make a stupid woman fly alone.

Does this make sense?#Anupamaa's growth at the cost of innocent #AnujKapadia's happiness is just ridiculous.

Pathetically sick minded writing.

Why makers didn't ruined Vanraj for her growth?

Why the pure soul Anuj? — The Veracious (@ILoveVeracity) May 8, 2023

Its reached to height of torchuring the audience and bored them. The USP of #Anupamaa was der were no main stream vamp who is constantly planning & plotting to keep #MaAn parted n succeeding. Wo bi kar diya makers ne. Stopped watching it especially 4m 2day. — kanu shrivastava (@kanu_priyaS) May 8, 2023

Dkp cant woman be successful with her husband standing with her? Go rot in hell. ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia

How convincingly she can believe that he is happy with M n CA just after him showing lv for her. dKp u better hv brought something else to the board. — Monika Lath (@monikalath4) May 8, 2023

There are a few fans of Anupamaa who are also loving the current track. Some stated that the strong, will-powered Anupamaa is back as she has decided to live her life for herself. delivered a strong monologue saying that she is not a bechari and needs no pati or friend to lead a successful life. Will MaAn ever reunite? Let's see.