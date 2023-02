Fans are in love with the TV show Anupamaa. Every scene and every dialogue gets discussed on social media. Currently, Anupmaa played Rupali Ganguly is going through emotional turmoil. Her son Toshu is bedridden after suffering from a paralysis stroke. He needs her while Choti Anu and Anuj Kapadia too need her. She is divided between Shahs and Kapadia leading to total chaos. In yesterday's episode, we saw Anuj Kapadia delivering an emotional performance. Also Read - Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, Junooniyat fame Ankit Gupta and more: TV mundas who are keeping the vibe alive of top shows with their sheer hotness

Anuj Kapadia played by was in tears and that left many of his fans heartbroken. Gaurav Khanna is often appreciated for his acting chops and this time too, his emotional scene managed to touch the hearts of many of his fans. He is called a Bonafide Star who delivers impactful performances one after the other and has control over his craft. Many even questioned aka Anupamaa's character. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu to take care of Toshu in Shah house; fans slam the makers for regressive content and reducing lead character to 'naukrani' [View Tweets]

Check out the tweets below:

@iamgauravkhanna WHAT AN IMPACT you left in today's episode with this one emotional scene ??#AnujKapadia really tugs your heart strings and how ?? Lots of love and success to you #GauravKhanna ❤️?? YOU ARE A BONAFIDE STAR ⭐️✨ pc: @ShayarKapadiaa #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/c1M9qO0NRU — Shraddha Nayak (@Shraddh79524115) February 18, 2023

The control over the CRAFT… wooaah…how he punches the gut, without a word, my LORD ?? Every bone is crushing under turmoil, but Dare a word out that mouth. And, the entire ITV hails ‘aurat’ is sehensheel like dharti ma…jokers! Khanna Ji, ab naya kya kahein ?? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/AnIvAQAEFS — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) February 18, 2023

My pov: Anupamaa dialogues didn't had impact on me as action speaks louder... so for her to say Ak and ca are topmost , sorry I wasn't able to connect...?? And bapuji scene with Anuj was meh...as that's again emotional manipulation.But #AnujKapadia crying was ??#Anupamaa — Slp_MaAn (@Maanfan20220610) February 18, 2023

First time Anuj didn't ask "tum theekh ho Anu" and thts heartbreaking ? ? Please add if I have missed any other time when he didn't ask.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Slp_MaAn (@Maanfan20220610) February 18, 2023

Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa have a lot of talking to do to solve their issues. Meanwhile, Maya is making her plans to take over the Kapadia house. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]