Anupamaa is ruling the hearts of everyone. The show has been on the TRP charts for a long time now. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead with Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. The story revolves around how Anupamaa progresses in her life despite a dominating and cheating husband. She is now married to Anuj Kapadia but still she has her ties with the Shah Parivaar intact. And for all the Anupamaa lovers, some massive twists are going to come your way. Anuj and Anupamaa will get into an accident and suffer partial memory loss.

aka Anupamaa's memory loss to make Kavya insecure?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, due to the partial memory loss, Anupamaa will go back to being her old self. She will forget that Vanraj cheated on her and that she will be back to the old times. Rumours suggest that she will be back to being the Bahu of the Shah family and act as Vanraj aka 's wife. With this Kavya will get all insecure again. Vanraj cheated on Anupamaa with Kavya and she always was very jealous of Anupamaa. It was only of late that Anupamaa and Kavya's relationship had changed for good.

Well, the makers sure have planned something big for the audience, but fans are not happy that Anuj and Anu will be separated. MaAn fans are expressing their disappointment over the same and requesting the makers to change the narrative of the show.

Check out MaAn fans' tweets below:

Makers please don’t let Anupama hv short term memory loss pl and keep her and Anuj safe ????. This time please no drama with MaAn… ????. #Anupama — anubhuti mehra (@anubhuti_mehra) November 18, 2022

Will the big twist help Anupamaa retains its number one position? Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now on par with Anupamaa and both the shows are giving each other a tough competition.