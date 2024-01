Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently took a big leap. Anupamaa's whole life has changed and she is working as a waitress in America. However, she won everyone's hearts with her cooking skills and became a chef. Anupamaa is slowly moving ahead in her life. Anuj is also in America with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. They have Shruti in their life now and Anuj is engaged to her. However, she is not aware about Anuj, Aadhya and Anupamaa's past. She meets Anupamaa and becomes her fan. In India, Vanraj is now a rich man and is ruling the Shah house. He controls everyone in the house and treats the women of the house as not important. He has kept Kavya and Dimpy away from their kids. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu on his negative track in Rupali Ganguly starrer; says 'Audience might end up hating me more'

He has spoilt Dimpy's son Ansh and does not let Dimpy even come close to the boy. Vanraj has gone back to his old dirty ways. He is also aware that Anupamaa has finally managed to reach America. He laughs off when he gets to know that she is a waitress there. But Baa reminds him that Anupamaa works hard and she will soon achieve success. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

Toshu and Vanraj join hands against Anupamaa but Kinjal saves her

Vanraj ignores the talks but all the other members of the family keep talking about Anupamaa which makes him jealous. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Vanraj will get insecure about Anupamaa and will want to stop her success. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Chandni Bhagwanani reveals she was finalised for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first; shares how she got Pakhi's role

He will join hands with his son, Toshu who is also in America. Toshu will hide from Anupamaa in America in order to help Vanraj. But Kinjal will find Anupamaa there and will be happy to meet her. She will soon get to know of Toshu and Vanraj's plan.

Toshu will ask her to remain quiet but Kinjal will decide to help Anupamaa instead. Talking about the leap, new stars like Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show.