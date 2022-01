Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa fans are going gaga over their chemistry. The show headlined by is being loved by all and MaAn fans especially are hooked to the sweet moments shared by Anu and Anuj. Recently, Anuj got all protective of Anupamaa as Vanraj tried to raise his voice at her. As Anu decided to give Kavya a job offer in Malvika and Vanraj's company, he got all furious. But before he could say anything to her, Anuj shut him up by saying 'Easy Vanraj, Easy Man'. Fans are totally crushing over how protective Anuj is of Anupamaa and are calling him the 'real sher'. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to a Shah Rukh Khan song as she exudes patriotic vibes – watch

#Anupamaa Anuj - Easy man, Easy !! Vanraj - ?? Audience to Vanraj - pic.twitter.com/Eqbdq3JRUm — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) January 26, 2022

#anupamaa" easy vanraj,easy man" ....yeh this is the attitude of a gentle man.kam sabd main ghayal kar de aaur samne wala ekdum chup. — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) January 26, 2022

"Easy Vanraj, Easy Man" Pls not the real sher showing the jungle ka sher his place ???✋ One word against his Anu,and Anuj is not gonna take it ?? Fierce yet subtle Anuj,me likes ??#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/k1RjfdUjqx — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) January 26, 2022