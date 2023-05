Anupamaa TV show is loved by all. Fans are insanely in love with Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play the characters respectively. The current storyline is about Anuj and Anupamaa being separated due to Maya. Initially, Anuj Kapadia left Anupamaa as Chhoti Anu left him. He went to see her at Maya's home and then got trapped. Anuj did not reveal anything to Anupamaa and that led to a lot of curiosity. Now, he has returned and in yesterday's episode, he finally revealed the reason why. But fans are not happy with it. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Three shocking deaths, Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

and fans are disappointed

So Anuj Kapadia did not come back to Anupamaa because Maya's mental state is not okay. Fans were waiting for some shocking reason that would shake Anuj and Anu's lives. However, that did not happen. Anuj revealed that he got a call from Chhoti Anu and she was crying. It was because of his push that Maya had fallen on the ground and got a head injury. Doctors said that her mental state is not well and she could not be left alone. Fans are utterly disappointed and are saying that all the hype was for nothing. A fan even wrote that Anuj's revelation was very vaguely written. Some also called the reason illogical and said that he could have revealed everything to Anupamaa much before. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey speaks on co-star Nitesh Pandey's sudden death; says, 'It is one of those moments...'

Check out the tweets made by MaAn fans' below:

If khoda paahad nikla chuha had a face it would b today's #Anupamaa episode..what clownery n What reasoning..??I laughed so hard..kaun apni wife ko chodke aise Kisike liye Unke ghar pe rukh jaata hai..#AnujKapadia aap sach mein devta hai..Dhanya Ho aap,saasthtang pranam aapko? — deepika kumawat (@deepikakumawat6) May 27, 2023

Am I the only one who found #AnujKapadia 's reason for staying ws very vaguely written!!! I mean seriously ye to wahi baat hogyi unchi dukan feeke pakwan!!! Mtlb suspense to inn logo ne esa bna rkha tha ki pta ni kya hogya ho bt ye reason ??#Anupamaa — Xoxog_urlll (@xoxog_urlll) May 27, 2023

Waah #Anupamaa makers have given such an illogical reason for Anuj's chu*iyapa?Laughable. Anupama devi kam see kam apne baccho ke liye tyaag karti thi par ye anuj bhaisahab to apni one sided lover ke liye balidaan de rahe hain? Another spineless ITV male actor #MaAn — Regina Phalange (@ReginaPhal1161) May 27, 2023

What do you have to say about it? Are you happy with Anuj Kapadia's confession? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu gets an emotional support from Malti Devi; will she reveal it to her about she being Anuj’s birth mother?