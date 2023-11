Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has been creating a lot of buzz for some time now. Well, the ongoing track of Anupamaa has left netizens unimpressed. The show has been ruling millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. But, after Samar's death, the show has been witnessing low TRPs. Anupamaa's upcoming episodes will surely leave netizens shocked. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Fans notice Anu's '300 rupees' sandals as she reaches US; no 'sindoor' leave all puzzled [VIEW TWEETS]

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malti Devi plans to destroy Anupamaa's life and wants to remove her from Anuj's heart. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Baa and Bapuji will be seen getting emotional as they remember Samar on Diwali. Meanwhile, Anupamaa and Anuj will be seen having their fun banter in the kitchen and MaAn fans will get to see a heartwarming moment between them.

During the banter, Anupamaa remembers her son Samar and gets emotional. On the other hand, Pakhi gets annoyed with Anu's behavior and goes into her room. Pakhi tells Adhik to give him his card for shopping. He confronts Pakhi and tells her not to play the victim card. Anuj and Anupamaa talk abput Baa and Bapuji. Anuj tells Anupamaa that he will celebrate Baa and Bapuji's wedding anniversary along with a Diwali bash.

Malti Devi gets angry hearing this and feels that Anuj is giving lots of importance to Anupamaa and the Shah family. Barkha starts instigating Malti Devi against Anupamaa. Malti Devi hears Anuj telling Anupamaa that he will get gold coins for Baa and Bapuji. She passes a sarcastic comment to Anupamaa about the Shahs. Malti Devi tells Anupamaa to ask Shahs for silver utensils on her behalf for Diwali.

At the Shah house, Leela starts taking orders of sweets from the neighbors and wants to earn money. Bapuji gets worried for her. Anupamaa gets to know that Baa and Bapuji are working hard to earn money and decides to help them. She goes to deliver food packages to Malti Devi's friend's house on behalf of Shahs. Malti Devi gets shocked seeing Anupamaa helping the Shahs, what will happen next?