The TV show Anupamaa is the most loved one. Fans cannot get over what is happening in the show. Anupamaa has become this ideal woman who fights not only for her family but to safeguard her dignity at all costs. Currently, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is all about Anu trying to strengthen her bond with her husband Anuj Kapadia. Their marriage witnessed a tough time as Anupamaa concentrated more on what was happening in the Shah house. While all appeared to be getting back to normal, here comes a twist. A lady named Maya has entered their lives and she is going to create havoc. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya creates havoc in Anuj-Anu's lives; plans to use Ankush's illegitimate child issue for her purpose

Entertainment News: starrer Anupamaa to witness major twist?

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, it is being speculated that Maya and Anuj are the biological parents of Chhoti Anu. It is well established that Maya has entered their lives with the aim to get back her daughter Chhoti Anu. From their habits to tastes, everything is similar and that leaves everyone shocked. And now, will this big revelation about Anuj and Maya being biological parents bring a big twist to the show? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin character Virat to Anupamaa star Vanraj: Meet the not-so-good husbands of these Top TV shows

All the MaAn fans are hoping that Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa will fight this tough time together for Chhoti Anu instead of going against each other. Also Read - Anupamaa fails to trump TMKOC; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surpasses Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to be the Most-Liked TV show of 2022

Check out the tweets below:

Why are some anticipating AK leaving #Anupamaa for CA it's not possible. This track is abt MaAn for CA not AK vs Anu ??‍♀️ if M asks AK to choose btwn 2 Anu then definitely it would mean she targeted Anuj rather than CA as her bio kid which doesn't make sense. — Princess82 (@MaAn_Is_Sukoon) January 21, 2023

#MaAn n CA r made for each other. No MaaYa can take away CA from MaAn. #AnujKapadia won’t let anybody take away his Anus from him nor #Anupamaa will let anyone take away his Anuj or CA from her..?

They’ll burn the whole world if they need to..to keep their little family safe! — (@smile45879124) January 21, 2023

But this time, I think we will actually see #Anupamaa fight for Anuj and CA like she had before marriage. I am taking this positively as her redemption track. They may overlook #MaAn Sakranti romance but they will not destroy such top characters. — IamIbe (@thedreamingsoul) January 21, 2023

CA is not at all Anuj bio kid I m 200% sure about it

but if situation come in which he have to chose one CA or #Anupamaa for some time than what's wrong if choose CA

isn't Anu already chose her so called mayka over CA many times and CA is just a kid. — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) January 21, 2023

Well, we guess Anupamaa fans are in for some major shocks.