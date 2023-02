Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa is loved by all. The TV show is ruling the TRP charts for ages now. Anupamaa is currently going through emotional turmoil as her son Toshu suffered a paralysis attack. While she is now married to Anuj Kapadia, she still has her heart and is connected with the Shah parivaar. Often we see her in a fix as she has to strike a balance between both her homes. Now, Maya has also entered MaAn's life and major twists are coming up. Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the show Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu have adopted Chhoti Anu. But her biological mother Maya has returned to take her. Anupamaa gave Maya 15 days to persuade Chhoti Anu to go with her. Meanwhile, Toshu suffered an attack and hence, Anupamaa had to leave Chhoti Anu to be in the hospital. Maya is taking care of Chhoti Anu and it seems she is planning to take full advantage of this situation. Not just Chhoti Anu, Maya seems to be making some wicked plans to even get close to Anuj Kapadia. Amidst all this, we will get to see the human side of her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finds a fan in Shilpa Shetty's mom, Rakhi Sawant DEMANDS Rs 1.5 crore from husband and more

In the upcoming episode, we will see Maya and Anupamaa having a conversation. She consoles heartbroken Anu and assures her that she will take care of Chhoti Anu. Dialogue, 'Maa jo hun uski', will pinch Anupamaa a little though. On the other hand, Barkha seems to have gotten the idea of Maya's plans. She confronts her and asks her to stay in her limits. Maya gives it back to her. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Anu has an emotional breakdown over Toshu's condition; gets insecure about Maya after Barkha's THIS comment

Will Maya be able to win over Anuj Kapadia and get him to leave Anupamaa?