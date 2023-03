Anupamaa spoiler: After his meeting with Anupamaa, Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey reaches home and informs everyone that Anupamaa played Rupali Ganguly is in the temple. Everyone scolds Vanraj and asks why he did not bring her along with him. He clearly says that he tried to convince her a lot. But she did not agree to come with him. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna ha reached Mumbai and met with his princess, Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Maaya and Chhoti Anu are in shock to see Anuj Kapadia's condition. On the other hand, Anupamaa has returned to her mother's home. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Neena Gupta entering Rupali Ganguly's show? This is what the actress had to say [Exclusive]

Anupamaa upcoming twist: , fans in for a surprise

Now in the upcoming episode, we see how Anupamaa's mother says that it is not her fault. She takes the blame saying that she did not teach Anupamaa to fight for right and rather just sacrifice. We may see how a mother fights for her daughter. Maybe Kantaben (Savita Prabhune) is the one who makes Anuj realize everything. No one imagined that Kantaben would do anything, but this time a mother stands in front of Anuj. On the other side, Maaya becomes very happy and decides that now she will never lose Anuj, as he came to her. She can again manipulate Anuj and Chhoti, and it may be because of Chhoti, Anuj will marry her. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj Kapadia's emotional reunion with Chhoti Anu moves fans to tears; pity over his halat as he sleeps on road [VIEW TWEETS]

Watch Anupamaa video below:

Now it will be interesting to see if Anuj realizes and goes back to the Anupamaa or not! Viewers want that Anupamaa shouldn't forgive Anuj, as because of him, she suffers majorly the second time. In the upcoming episodes, we can see that Anupamaa will leave Anuj and everything behind and start a new life. Viewers now want a short leap in which Anupamaa lives a happy life without Vanraj, Anuj, or her children. She will be doting on her family, but all she gets is humiliation from Vanraj, Anuj, and Baa (Alpana Buch). So many questions arise in viewers' minds that we will see in some upcoming episodes. Will Anupamaa forgive Anuj? Will Kanta take drastic steps to save her daughter's future? Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Aneri Vajani aka Mukku returning to the show to help Anuj and Anu reconcile? Rupali Ganguly drops huge hint