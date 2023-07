The Television show Anupamaa is as dramatic as it can get. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and many more - Anupamaa is the highest TRP raking show currently. It has been at the number one position for a long time. Earlier, it was Chhavi Pandey aka Maya who brought havoc in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's married live. Now, after her demise in the show, Malti Devi is creating chaos. Post Maya's death, Anupamaa decided to break Malti Devi's contract and rather stay in India with her daughter. This has left Malti Devi furious and now she is seeking revenge. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming MAHA twist: Samar commits suicide after Malti Devi shuts down dance academy, Anu in a state of shock

Anupamaa: Nakul wins brownie points

In today's episode, we saw that Nakul tried to impart some sense to Malti Devi. He said that she is not thinking properly and that she has been consumed by the answer. He talks about choti soch and said that her sanskar have gone for a toss. While Malti Devi did not listen to a word Nakul had to say and brought no change to her behaviour, however, Nakul has won brownie points with fans. Netizens are in love with how he tried to balance things and defend Anupamaa's action in front of Malti Devi. Earlier, Nakul was totally against Anupamaa. Rather, he even pulled a stunt to sabotage Anupamaa's image in front of Malti Devi. But now, after he got to see the good side of Anu, he has taken a U-turn and is rather defending her actions.

Anupamaa is also trending on Twitter as netizens loved how Anu expressed her feelings and Anuj Kapadia stood by her like a rock.

Check out the tweets made on Nakul below:

Really loving Nakul and his wise words. He’s turned out to be so sensible and smart. MD is going too deep in vengeance, but her methods of punishment is that of a coward. Still time for her to drop her obsession with Anupamaa and focus on utilising Nakul’s skills #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Xt69Vu8B77 — MA (@Mus1294) July 23, 2023

actually loved today epi..

RGM jst slayed it with hr powerpack performance ...

Nakul buoy u r winning my heart frm last 2 epi's...#MaAn scn uff lik afr ages we r seeing them lik this ..

Mummy Bebli chipkalis r bck again... Manifesting to see the happy #MaAnU ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ri5gLdWpm4 — Roz-e? (@1989_roz) July 23, 2023

A brother trying to save his sister from his mother's wrath but failing to do so gets heart broken to see his sister in such condition. Perhaps the only good thing about the track is this precious brother-sister bond formation.#Anupamaa & her Chhota bhai #Nakul#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/V5zEYjF55z — RUPS❤️ (@Rups_phile) July 22, 2023

What will happen next in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey's show. Let's wait and see.