Anupamaa has become one of the most iconic TV shows ever. It has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in leading roles. The show produced by Rajan Shahi revolves around Anupamaa - a strong and confident woman who fights for her rights and always takes a stand whenever necessary. She goes through her ups and lows and Rupali Ganguly has managed to get fans connected to her character emotionally. Currently, Maaya is creating quite a ruckus in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's married love. Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Neena Gupta or Kirron Kher, THIS famous TV actress to play Rupali Ganguly's mentor's role

Anupamaa fans are upset with latest track

The latest promo of Anupamaa shows that Anuj Kapadia is all charged up to go and meet his Anu. She has also decked up for him and is all ready to be reunited with her husband. She even dances with the ladies of Shah parivaar like Kavya, Dimpy, Kinjal and Pakhi. But of course, Maaya has an evil plan ready. She gets into Anuj Kapadia's room and locks it. She forcefully hugs him and says that her love is more important than that of Anupamaa. Anuj somehow gets her to leave him only to realize that she has locked the house. What will she do next? Some reports suggest that she will pull pregnancy drama. Some of the fans are predicting that Maaya will accuse Anuj of sexually exploiting her and that will bring a major rift between him and Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj is all ready to meet Anupamaa, but Maaya plays a dirty game and traps Anuj

While we don't know about the upcoming storyline but Anupamaa fans are absolutely not happy with Maaya's behaviour. Some even tweeted that Anuj Kapadia should get her arrested for her abusing behaviour. A tweet also mentioned that 'Women are not always the victims'. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya calls Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj the leading man of the show; says, 'He’s responsible for making...'

Check out tweets made by Anupamaa fans below:

If a man is loyl+respcts evry women,if faces sexual abuse+ilzam lagta h,to he bcomes depressd,many commitd suicide becoz of fake allegations,once a F studnt did this to M teacher,teacher died of suicide,ispe serial bhi bana h,Anuj ws already depressd,ab kya hoga uska #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/l2Y3Jm24uh — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) May 5, 2023

So,Maya will use her MAYASTRA- seduction ????????? Women are not always victims. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/q1jnWj8CQC — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 5, 2023

This is literally case of abuse.

This lady Maya is abusing him.

Come on Anuj get Maya arrested soon please.#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/kkwZCsoFCo — Rima (Team Ladke Wale ?❤️ , Anuj Ke Baarati) (@BiswashreeDash) May 5, 2023

Ab aagey...

Maya will blackmail #AnujKapadia to stay with her for chhoti bt Anuj will manage to go back. M will come there & put false allegations on him for sexually exploing her. Shahs will scream again ,and #Anupamaa will come to rescue him. Anuj will apologise & say thnx ?. — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 5, 2023

