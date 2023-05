TV show Anupamaa is known to all. It is one of the top shows that is ruling the TRP charts. Everything that unfolds in Rajan Shahi's show gets discussed. It has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khannaand Sudhanshu Pandeyin leading roles. The die-hard fans of Anupamaa are always rooting and supporting her. The latest track shows that Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa are separated. But now, Anuj has had a change of heart and he wants to reunite with his Anu. He sends a message through Vanraj and says that he will soon reunite with her. But not all are happy including Kanta Ben. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa and Anuj are all set to reunite; but Maaya has already planned to separate them

Kanta Ben is Anupamaa's mother and surprisingly she is unhappy with Anuj Kapadia's decision. While Anupamaa is all excited and feels that her love has won, Kanta Ben is stressed and worried as she feels that Anuj will again hurt Anupamaa. She is a mother who is worried about her daughter's future. But netizens are upset with Kanta Ben for being so worried for Anupamaa and not being happy with her happiness. Before Anupamaa reunites with Anuj, Kanta Maa wants to make sure that Anuj will not repeat the same mistake in the future. While she is receiving backlash from Anuj's fans, many are also siding with her stating that she has all the right to be worried for her daughter's future. There are some who are even questioning why Kanta Ben cannot see her daughter's mistakes. Also Read - Anupamaa: Pakhi calls Maya a husband stealer and home breaker; warns her against coming in way of Anuj and Anu

Kanta Ben is not the only one who is upset with the decision of Anuj. Vanraj, Baa, Maya too are pretty shaken. Vanraj in fact even questions Anupamaa and asks how can she trust Anuj again after he betrayed her and left her heartbroken. Anupamaa gives a befitting reply to him saying that trust is earned and she trusts Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa's upsetting twist: Anu and Anuj to finally reunite? Will it be the beginning of a new phase or the end forever?

Check out what netizens have to say about Kanta Ben from Anupamaa.

KANTA maa is KALIYUG KI GANDHARI Inhe apni beti ki galatiya kabhi dikhai nahi deti aur hamesha ulta gyaan deti hai. Better hai yeh gayab hi rahe ?? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Ashapurna (@Ashapurna30) May 2, 2023

Kanta, you have amnesia, or your gray cells are leaving for good? Bother sharing with your ‘beti’ what sasaural wala told you when you marched up to meet him, before embarking on the candle march? I swear, you’re sounding like some here & it’s freaking hilarious ? #Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 2, 2023

kanta maa is villain more dan othr,she traumatizd Ak,throwing his glass+shouting at him,Anuj too sufferd judai frm #Anupamaa fr 2nd time,isbar uska dil toota to he will die,as he experiencs extreme emotions,he is happy too much,sad too much,so Anu need to understand his condition pic.twitter.com/9saYyZA3jS — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) May 2, 2023

What do you think? Is Kanta Maa right this time? What will happen next in , and 's show? Tweet to us and let us know and stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know more.