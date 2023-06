The Television show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for ages now. Fans are incredibly in love with the character Anu. She is someone who always fights for her right even though her life is going through turmoil. Anupamaa loves Anuj Kapadia, however, he has chosen to live with Maya because she is suffering from mental issues. Anupamaa divorced Vanraj and later she found love in Anuj and married him. However, now they are separated and Anupamaa is going to go to America. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to rethink her decision about Anu; Shah house turns into a battlefield and more

In a recent episode, we saw Anupamaa aka slamming Dimpy and Samar for disrespecting Baa. She asks them to leave the house if they have a lot of problems with the senior citizens of the house. She gave a big speech talking about how it is better to keep a distance and live separately rather than fight in the house daily. Then fans got to see Anupamaa pacifying Vanraj and that has not gone down well with many. A lot of fans of Anupamaa took to social media to question the same. One even slammed the makers for whitewashing Sudhanshu Pandey's character Vanraj by introducing the track of Kavya's pregnancy and more. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: MaAn fans are fed up with Anuj Kapadia after Maya wishes death upon Anu; say 'He has no realisation of damage he has done' [VIEW TWEETS]

Boundaries aren't just physical boundaries. These two don't have boundaries of a divorced couple with a toxic and abusive past. Makers to keep V relevant WW him with a heart attack or baby and then have Anu be all friendly to him. ?#Anupamaa — Mani (@Monster5390) June 21, 2023

Chal kahin dur nikal jaayein...... Bas ab yahi dekhna baaki tha ?‍♀️

Dosti ki hai toh nibhani toh padegi hee...??? Ps. Waise S and T bhi ghar p thhe, wo bhi apni mummy ko drop karney jaa saktey thhe na....but DKP ko aag laganey m alag hee maza aata hai ???#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QktOow71k7 — Be Positive (@vibha510) June 21, 2023

Makers use #Anupamaa to whitewash Vanraj & Anuj both.. V - acha pita

Anuj - anuj jaise koi pyar nahi karsakta.. Woman, V is not an acha pita (or wasn’t) and Anuj abandoned you & left you suicidal. Come out of your delusions fgs. — A • ? (@_Bawwse) June 21, 2023

Some of Anupamaa stans also came out in support of her.

Anuj can learn a thing or 2 from #Anupamaa .How to love unconditionally & completely trust the one you love !

He lacked both !

If she can let go of bitterness for V , then it’s only natural for herto love Anuj in a way only she knows how !

Hope Anuj learns that from her . — New Dawn (@NewKmusic77) June 21, 2023

