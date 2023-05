Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about TV shows. Produced by Rajan Shahi, it has Rupali Ganguly of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame playing the leading role. She is loved so much that she has become synonymous with Anupamaa. The show started off on a strong note as it showcased Anupamaa's transformation from fragile housewife to a strong woman who knows how to stand up for herself. However, now the fans are upset with the makers of the show over the current storyline. As Anuj Kapadia has separated from Anupamaa, she decided to be independent and live life for herself. However, in the latest episode, she was once again seen visiting the Shahs. Also Read - Anupamaa slammed for her indifferent attitude towards 'loving' Anuj as she heads to the hospital after Vanraj suffers heart attack

Vanraj Shah recently suffered a heart attack and the Shah family panicked. Anupamaa was seen following Vanraj and family as he returned. It was Anupamaa who had claimed that she will not enter the Shah house ever again but she did. And that is why the netizens are upset. Fans of Anupamaa are blaming the makers for ruining her character and are even stating that she is being used to keep Shahs relevant to the show. Some of the netizens also blamed Anupamaa for not worrying about the Kapadia mansion and rather keep her focus on Vanraj Shah and her childrent. Many even remarked that Anuj Kapadia played by has gone missing and Anupamaa is not bothered to find him.

Anupamaa fans are also unable to digest the fact that Vanraj is being shown as 'bechara' in the show.

Check out tweets on Anupamaa below:

Trashraj jo apni EX wife par lust kar raha tha usko suddenly bechara bana diya Anu ke saamne

He is a Kameena !!!!

Anuj ko lekar aao wapas !!!!!!! #MaAn #Anujkapadia #Anupamaa — v❤️Ni ✨✨ (@vanigup92074757) May 11, 2023

Really disappointed with #Anupamaa today.

It was time for her to change, to be immune to emotional blackmailing but NO.

MAKERS YOU NEED TO REALLY find something else to keep shahs relevant.

This makes me so angry. — Ananti gupta (@GuptaAnanti) May 11, 2023

Anu is an inconsistent character. She said that she won't go to SH to meet her kids but her kids can come to meet her when they need her.

Then why she went today? It was not humanity nor her kids needed her today. #Anupamaa — Amrin (@amrinimam861988) May 11, 2023

Guess the writers and makers of Anupamaa really need to up their game in order to keep fans happy. The storyline does not seem to be keeping the audiences much happy. What say? Stay tuned for more entertainment news.