Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is going through some emotional episodes. The show recently saw the death scene of Samar Shah (played by Sagar Parekh). Samar was very close to Anupamaa. He always supported her and motivated her. Samar was all set to become a father too and this death scene at this moment broke hearts. It was very emotionally draining for the audience to watch the scenes and also for the actors to perform. Anupamaa is shattered knowing Samar will never return to her life again. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Anu understand Vanraj’s true intention and forgive Anuj?

Dimpy too is extremely hurt thinking of Samar and also about her unborn baby. Amidst all this, Vanraj starts blaming Anuj for Samar’s death. He makes Anuj apologise even for being alive. Anupamaa does not react to it but asks Anuj to leave her alone. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Nehha Pendse reveals why she froze her eggs; says, 'Mujhe maa toh banna hai lekin...'

Anupamaa’s reaction towards Anuj has broken many hearts. It is being said that there will be Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation in the show. Recently, while speaking to IWMBuzz, producer Rajan Shahi had revealed that there will be distancing in the show. Also Read - Nehha Pendse rejected Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s role, more TV stars who turned down hit shows

Anuj and Anupamaa to separate because of Vanraj and Baa?

However, as per a source close to Filmibeat, the separation is not happening right away. The source said that separation is on the cards as the Shah family members including Baa and Vanraj will influence Anupama to take a major decision and how she reacts will take the story forward.

New entry in Anupamaa

Amidst all this a new entry will take place in the show. Anupamaa will soon decide to fight a case against Sonu who killed her son, Samar. She will hire a lawyer for it and there will be a new actor playing the role.

The source close to Filmibeat said that it was being said that the new entry of the lawyer will be the reason why Anuj and Anupamaa will separate forever but that is not true. The lawyer’s entry has nothing to do with Anuj and Anupamaa’s separation.

Talking about Sagar Parekh, the actor has confirmed that he has left Anupamaa now. His role has come to an end and he is happy with Samar’s role. He also revealed that he has been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss 17. However, he has not yet finalized what he has to do next.