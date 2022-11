In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets married to Adhik against her family's wish. Anupamaa and Anuj take the couple to the Shah house. Barkha does not approve of their approve marriage and on the other hand, Vanraj gets irritated with his daughter. Pakhi wants to have a lavish wedding. Vanraj refuses to participate in the wedding rituals. While Anupamaa refuses to spend a penny on Pakhi's wedding.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Shah family members will be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj festival together. Samar and Toshu will remember Pakhi and even Vanraj will miss his daughter. On the other hand, Pakhi will get emotional remembering the old days. Vanraj will send Toshu and Samar to Kapadia House to celebrate Bhai Dooj. Barkha refuses to talk to Adhik and he gets heartbroken. Anupamaa decides to hold the wedding rituals of Pakhi at the Shah house.

Watch the Anupamaa promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupmaa_fantasy2 (@anupmaa_fantasy2)

Pakhi will fight with Anupamaa and will curse her. Samar will tell Pakhi that she is wrong, but she does not agree with him. MaAn fans got irritated with Pakhi's attitude after doing wrong and called her selfish.

Here's how netizens reacted to Pakhi's attitude -

#anupamaa

Nt a regular viewer jst saw today's episode Didn't like anupama n anuj still accepting pakhi n adhik, she badly needs reality check

Nt earning single Penny look at the tantrums Pakhi parents are worst, always accept her mistakes without giving her punishment — DD?? (@freebird_dd) November 6, 2022

#Anupamaa #Maan @ketswalawalkar #dkp Makers / Writers This to remind dat Anuj shd tak same stand n straighten P, the way he reacted to BB when she was being disrespectful to ANUPAMMA? pic.twitter.com/Xd0rQ9Uxmc — ChangePerson (@ChangePerson3) November 6, 2022

Iss Mein dosh #Anupamaa aur V ki hai. Yeh dono milke agar pahele aise bigdi hui ghatiya aulaad ko 2, 4 kaan ke niche bajati toh aaj aise din nahi dekhni padhti. Aise Himmat behsaram ke saath aise dialogue nhi sunati apni Maa ko ??? shameless Pakhi.. — Priya (@Priya__Chrips) November 6, 2022

Please makersDrama ke Naam par galat message Mat do it’s gusting humein PaDhik annoying lagta hai please Is spoilt Pakhi ko KM Mein humein nai dekhna nai toh log tang akar yeh show dekhna chhod denge #Anupamaa @ketswalawalkar — Reshma (@reshmasawant1) November 6, 2022