The Television show Anupamaa is ruling the hearts of the masses. It has been at the top of the TRP game for a while now. The show produced by Rajan Shahi is among the most-watched TV shows currently. It is also among the most-liked ones on Ormax Media's chart. The story of Anupamaa revolves around Rupali Ganguly's character Anu who faces major ups and downs in her life but she manages to sail through all. Anupamaa has now suffered two failed marriages but she has not lost the will to live her life with dignity. After Vanraj Shah, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's marriage has also reached rock bottom now. Whether they are able to resolve their differences is yet to be known. Meanwhile, there are characters who are adding to the rift between the two. We are talking about Barkha and Vanraj. But there are some who are also trying to save Anupamaa and Anuj's marriage. One of them is Pakhi.

Pakhi played by Muskan Bamne impresses all with her badass dialogues

In a recent episode of 's Anupamaa, we see Pakhi giving it back to Barkha will full power. She enters the Kapadia house and has decided to stay there until Anuj and Anupamaa mark their return. Pakhi is Adhik's wife and she has full right to be in Kapadia mansion. She says that she is going to be Raja Anuj and Rani Anupamaa 'mantri' until they return and will ensure that nobody takes over their position. With this, Pakhi has registered herself in the good books of MaAn fans.

Earlier, Pakhi was against Anupamaa. As she married Adhik, Pakhi only wanted good things of being a wife of a rich husband. But she faced issues. She even went against Anupamaa and said made many nasty comments against her. But now, Pakhi is in complete support of her mother Anupamaa and she does not want anyone adding to her misery.

Entertainment News: Check out how fans have reacted to change in Pakhi towards Anupamaa

I love this Scene❤️? I really Do??

& I can't Believe I have to appreciate Pakhi for it?? (P really trying to get into our good books?) But Seriously, Impatiently waiting for Our Royal Couple to take back Their castle?#Anupamaa #Anujkapadia #MaAn #Gaurup #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/fQqC9KSRpb — Soulful? (@TwwinkleeBeelle) April 19, 2023

Pakhi slaying these days she will destroy barkha ?? also her saree is soo good ??#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/SpFVPdBqbC — ? (@maanmyheart) April 19, 2023

Well, Pakhi surely is a changed human now! Not just her, even Toshu is on Anupamaa's side and he his character has witnessed a change too. In the upcoming episodes, we shall see Anuj and Anupamaa coming face-to-face. What will happen then? Will they get back together? Will Anuj realise his mistake? Will Anu forgive him? A lot of questions add up to the excitement.