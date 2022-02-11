From Monisha to Anupamaa, has come a long way. She has become a household name by portraying the lead role in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. Her chemistry with who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia is being loved by all. They have shippers who cannot stop rooting for their favourite jodi MaAn. On that note, every picture or social media post made by either of the stars get comments from MaAn shippers. Recently, Rupali made a post discussing her plan to elope and fans are unable to stop commenting that she should run away with Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more HIT TV jodis who are all about romance

Sharing a few pictures, Rupali Ganguly in the caption wrote that she is planning to elope but is confused with whom. The caption read, "sshhhhhhhhhh सोच रही हूँ कि कहीं भाग जाऊँ Lekin kahan aur kiske saath …. Any suggestions?" Of course, MaAn fans commented that she should run away with Anuj Kapadia away from all the mess of Shah family. A comment read, "@gauravkhannaofficial #anujkapadia k sath #maan bhag gaye #khadus #vanrajshah k kaminepan se dur sookun ki zindgi jene but I must tell u k @sudanshu_pandey ki acting mind blowing h igna gussa aata h k pucho mat hats off @rupaliganguly ap sabhi k sabhi mind blowing actors ho." Also Read - Anupamaa: 5 things fans want to see in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show

Indeed Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are one of the most loved jodis of the TV industry in current times. Currently, the storyline of Anupamaa is that Anuj has gone bankrupt after he transferred all his business to his sister Malvika. Vanraj is playing his evil games but Anupamaa is shielding Anuj from all the negativity.