TV show Anupamaa has been grabbing all the attention since its beginning. The show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others has received accolades from all corners for its progressive storyline. The current track is about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's married life. Though she is married to Anuj, Anu still has an attachment with the Shahs. Thus, there is also some drama unfolding. Now, in a recent episode, we saw Anuj and Anupamaa meeting with an accident.

The incident is about Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's characters fighting with the goons. Fans are very impressed with the action scenes carried out in the show. From Anupamaa filling up coins in a potli to Anuj using his belt, the makers surely left MaAn fans very impressed with the scenes and are calling it a blockbuster episode. However, they are upset over the end. Anuj and Anupamaa are badly injured and they suffer from partial memory loss. The scene shows Anu and Anuj laying unconscious on the road and MaAn are crying over the same.

#MaAn ?? what a blockbuster epi ?? but end mein ?? i m crying now ?? no precap ? My fvrt song n i m in tears now ?? this suspense uff pls dkp dhyan rakhjo ??? #Anupamaa #Anujkapadia ?? pic.twitter.com/09yydaY5EK — Sakshi Gupta (@sakshi__goel) November 22, 2022

Meri Smart and Brilliant Anu ??#Anupamaa is just Perfect and always ready to face all The Situation with full courage and Presence of mind ❤️❤️ She's the best ???#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/yoeZx1u9Sg — Rupali_Fan Shruti (@rupsmyqueen) November 22, 2022

Not a fan of action sequences. But when they do it as a couple with equal participation, I hoot and whistle???#MaAn#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/9aZN2MpCgP — ????? (@OneHappyInsaan) November 22, 2022

Now, as per the reports, Anupamaa will go back to being a Shah bahu since she has suffered memory loss. She will believe that she is still Vanraj's wife and go back to Shah house.