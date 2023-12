Anupamaa TV show is rocking the TRP charts. The numbers had witnessed a slight slip over the past week but Rupali Ganguly led show has regained its position on the chart. All the Anupamaa fans are excited as the show has taken a leap of five years. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have parted ways. Anu has moved to America and is working as a chef at a restaurant. Anuj Kapadia is leading his life with their daughter Aadhya. The twist is that all of them are in America and soon they will come face-to-face. But here's another twist. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apara Mehta aka Malti Devi is all praise for Rupali Ganguly; says 'She has done a fabulous job'

Samar to make a return to Anupamaa?

As reported by Serial Gossip, the makers of Anupamaa have reserved Samar's character. Samar was Anupamaa and Vanraj's son who was killed before the leap. Samar was married to Dimpy. Now in the Shah parivaar is taking care of Dimpy and Samar's son Ansh. The report suggests that the makers have reserved the character and there is a possibility that he will make a re-entry in the show. Whether he will meet Anupamaa in America or they will meet in India is not known yet. There is confirmation on this twist yet but if it happens, it will bring a major drama in the show Anupamaa as Dimpy is now falling for Titu. What will happen next, only makers know! Samar's character was played Sagar Parekh who is now going to be a part on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Meanwhile, Rajan Shahi recently opened up on Samar's death track and whether it affected the TRPs of the show. In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Rajan Shahi said that makers have to take calculated risks and have to think about the long term.

All about Anupamaa cast and twists

Talking about Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anuj Kapadia and Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj. Sukriti Khandpal has now entered the show as Shruti. Anuj and Shruti are engaged and will soon be married. Aadhya doesn't want Anu and Anuj to reunite and hence we will see her forcing to two to tie the knot soon.

