Who doesn't know Anupamaa? Rupali Ganguly has now become synoymous to Anupamaa. She is the lead in the TV show that is loved by millions of fans. It is at the top of TRP charts for more than year now. The new twists and turns keep the audience hooked to the show. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia while Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj. Currently, the storyline is about Shahs struggling to take care of Toshu while Maya planning to take over Anupamaa's place in the Kapadia house.

In the upcoming episode, we shall see Kavya losing her job due to Vanraj. In the Shah house, Rakhi Dave creates a drama as she says that she will hire a male nurse to take care of Toshu. She states that her daughter Kinjal cannot take care of Toshu all day as she has a career to focus on. This does not settle well with all. Rakhi also taunts that Kinjal is also the daughter-in-law of the house, so why is she allowed to work and Kinjal is forced to take care of Toshu. This pricks Vanraj who then lands up on the sets of Kinjal's shoot. He creates a ruckus and gets into a fight with director Mohit. He yells and screams which will lead to Kinjal's dismissal from the shoot.

In the Kapadia house, Maya will have wicked plans. She now wants what Anupamaa has - a family and Anuj Kapadia's love. Barkha has sensed it and she will warn Anuj and Anu about the same. She will state that Maya is not trust-worthy and they should be careful.

Anupamaa fans are eager to know what happens next. Let's wait and watch.