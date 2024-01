Television show Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi is among the most-watched ones. It has been ruling the TRP chart for a long time. Rupali Ganguly plays the central character of Anu who faces several challenges in her personal as well as professional life. After the five year leap, Anu is now in America. She is a chef at a restaurant and is trying to move on in her life. However, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna is also in America and fate will soon bring them face-to-face. Meanwhile, a new character is going to enter the show. Actor Vaquar Shaikh is expected to enter Anupamaa soon. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj is shocked to know Aadya is keeping him away from Anu in America; decides to finally meet her

As per the latest updates, Vaquar Shaikh is going to be a part of Anupamaa and play the role of Deepu. The character details have not been revealed much yet. Though the official announcement has not been made, a report in India Forums suggests that he will play a pivotal role in the show. Vaquar Shaikh has been a part of shows like Qubool Hai, Justujoo and Pradhanmantri. Will this Deepu be a new love interest in Anupamaa's life? Or will he play an important role in bringing Anu and Anuj Kapadia coming together? Well, only makers know what's in store next for all the Anupamaa lovers. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly speaks about her real life Anuj; reveals how husband Ashwin was her biggest support when she did the show

The latest storyline of Anupamaa is about Anuj Kapadia being desperate to meet his Anupamaa. He has a hint that Joshi Ben is no other than Anupamaa. But their daughter Aadhya does not want Anuj and Anu to meet again. Aadhya also pretends to get panic attacks to keep her father away from meeting her mother. Meanwhile, there is Shruti played by Sukriti Kandpal. She has helped Anuj to take care of Aadhya after Anupmaa left and now they are engaged. Aadhya will force Anuj to marry Shruti. But before that, fans are waiting to see Anuj and Anupamaa coming to together.

